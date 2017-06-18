Indian Lake Theater receives donation

× Expand Photo provided

INDIAN LAKE – Community Bank N.A. recently presented Indian Lake Theater with a $1,500 donation to help fund the organization’s community involvement and shared school activities. The Indian Lake Theater was purchased in March 2008 after being abandoned for nearly two years. To reopen the theater, a 12-week campaign raised $160,000 from nearly 500 donors. The theater was transformed into a nonprofit, multipurpose community center, as well as a space for new and classic films. Visit indianlaketheater.com.