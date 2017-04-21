Indian Lake town board adopts comprehensive plan

INDIAN LAKE — The town board meeting this month saw the Indian Lake Town Board vote unanimously to accept and adopt the comprehensive plan.

The only revisions were some minor edits requested by the Indian Lake Board of Fire Commissioners through their attorney, David Tomney, to detail the commissioners’ wish to have the plan’s language reflect that the owner of the former Indian Lake Market Building donated the structure to the department.

The commissioners also requested that the plan include possible development options for that parcel (But it remains unclear if those drawings, prepared by the commissioners’ engineering firm, had been received by Chazen Companies).

“I see some very good things coming as a result of this plan,” said Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells. “In fact, there are a number of grant applications where the existence of this plan has already played a major role in the subject projects’ acceptance for serious consideration.”

Chief elements of the plan include measures for hamlet revitalization and efforts to make downtown more walking-friendly and attractive to year-round businesses, including restaurants and lodging opportunities

Wells said he was appreciative of the community members who served on the committee.

The next step, the formation of an implementation committee consisting of local residents, is already underway, he said.

Another key element of the plan surrounds the town’s acquisition of the Townsend Property, which has been pending for more than a year as attorneys for the two sides negotiate a contract.

The property extends north and west beside and behind the Indian Lake Restaurant and Tavern and partially adjacent to the Indian Lake Market building, and north to the town postal building.

Given its unique position in the town’s center, the role it plays in the comprehensive plan and the promise it represents for the future commercial redevelopment of the town center, it was with some level of importance that Wells announced the receipt of the signed contract for the town’s purchase of the property using funds that had been made available to the town by state Sen. Hugh Farley prior to his retirement.

Another area of focus is the Adirondack Lake dam area, which has been singled out as the next such project after the completion of needed work on the Lake Abanakee Dam.

The comprehensive plan sees the area surrounding the Adirondack Lake Dam as being a prime area of consideration for greater community use and draw.

But full funding still needs to be determined.

Early estimates placed the needed work on the dam to be around $2.5 million, and the town has already received that amount through a grant, said Wells.

“We are very early in the process and have our fingers crossed that the initial estimate received for the work will hold,” Wells said.

Early-on estimates as to when the work on the dam is expected to be completed at the end of 2020.

The next meeting of the Indian Lake Town Board will be held on May 8 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall on Pelon Road.