Indian Lake weighs comprehensive plan

INDIAN LAKE — A public hearing has been scheduled for March 13 on Indian Lake’s proposed comprehensive plan.

The Indian Lake Town Board received drafts of the documents at their meeting this month. If approved, the final plan, drafted by Chazen Companies, is a major step forward for the town, providing a professional roadmap for how the locality should move forward with development in the future.

The documents have become essential for towns seeking state funding for community development and improvement in recent years.

Supervisor Brian Wells asked board members to review the document, and noted residents can find the document online at townofindianlake.org. Copies are also available for review at the town hall and library.

The public hearing is scheduled for March 13 at 7 p.m. at the regular board meeting.

Chazen Companies will be present to take attendees through a presentation of the highlights of the plan and the floor will be open to any additional public comment.

Comments and questions can be delivered to Brian Wells (ilsuper@hotmail.com) or Town Clerk Julie Clawson (iltclerk@hotmail.com). Handwritten comments can be delivered during regular business hours.