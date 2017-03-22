Indian Lake weighs comprehensive plan

× Paul Cummings of Chazen Company takes public hearing attendees through top line of Indian Lake Comprehensive Plan during March Town Board Meeting. Photo by Bill Quinlivan

INDIAN LAKE — The consultant tasked with drafting Indian Lake’s comprehensive plan presented the blueprint to a standing room-only crowd recently.

Among the key elements:

Revitalize the hamlet and local economy by developing the Townsend and Market properties into a small business incubator.

Another chief goal is to make downtown more walking-friendly, and attract more year-round business and full-time employment opportunities to boost the local economy.

Improving critical infrastructure, including broadband, restaurants, lodging and outdoor recreation, is critical in accomplishing those goals.

Promoting loan support and financing programs is also paramount, said Paul Cummings, the consultant from Chazen Companies who briefed residents at the meeting.

Chazen has been working with a town committee for over a year on the plan.

Comprehensive plans, he said, are becoming increasingly necessary in order to lock in public and private funding for development projects — including those detailed in the document.

Cummings took the attendees through several architectural renderings, including north and south entry points to the town as well as projects of beautification and improved utilization at the entry to and down Chain Lakes Road, at the Adirondack Dam area and Byron Park.

Other renderings depicted a potential event center at the ski hill area, and improvements at the overlook on Route 30 designed to welcome visitors.

Illustrations for the Townsend and Market building properties revealed “pop-up” arrangements for facilitating new business establishment and growth, mixed use housing targeted at younger and older current and future residents as well as expanded parking facilities.

The audience peppered Cummings with questions.

Dave Tomney, who serves as the attorney for the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s Board of Commissioners, asked why the plan focused on Route 30 and 28, and seemingly neglected the property between the Indian Lake Theater and Marty’s Chili Nights.

Cummings explained the funding is designed to improve publicly owned property.

Town Historian Wayne Blanchard said visitors often complain about the lack of places to park and sit.

Cummings said the plans include the placement of benches throughout town.

Blanchard said he would like to see some tie-in between the Indian Lake Museum and the Adirondack Museum via signage or some activities of historical connection between the two.

Cummings said the board said they would take it into advisement as they enter the revision process.

The board will revise and adopt the plan, as well as oversee the appointment of the members of the committee charged with its implementation.

Other attendees pointed out the need for lodging opportunities, and said current properties are increasingly falling into private ownership and are becoming private residences.

Cummings thought it would be a good idea to conduct a survey with those staying in town lodgings seeking to discover what is liked, what should be improved and how. He felt it would be valuable if there were a lodging-owner committee to deal with such opportunities as this survey and to input to the implementation committee their findings, needs and ideas.

Stakeholders also engaged in a lengthy discussion over the fire department project.

Tomney said department commissioners did not see the market building in the plan being dealt with as a fire hall.

The fire district, he said, has been given the building and would like to see the plan include the fire hall — but residents voted the idea down in a referendum.

Supervisor Brian Wells said commissioners were invited to be involved in the drafting of the plan, but declined.

Tomney requested the town board consider the revision of the plan to show the market building as a fire house. He suggested using the renderings the commissioners received from their engineers and agreed to forward them to Chazen Company.

Roger Marshall, a member of advisory committee who helped develop the plan, said not every plan is not perfect, but that it would be in the town’s best interest to adopt the document.

Marshall recommended two spots on the implementation committee should be reserved for students, a junior and a senior.

The board determined the board should finalize their revisions and establish an implementation committee before the April meeting.

Wells said he hoped the board would officially adopt the plan at that meeting, which is scheduled for April 10 at the Indian Lake Town Hall at 7 p.m.