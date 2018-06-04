Indivisible divided? Schism over endorsements emerges ahead of Dem primary

× Expand File photo As the Indivisible movement matures and heads towards their first midterm election cycle, the grassroots effort is running into growing pains when it comes to endorsing candidates. Pictured above: Protestors gather outside of Rep. Elise Stefanik's Glens Falls office last February. LOWVILLE | Indivisible has emerged as a potent force in modern politics. Thousands of autonomous chapters of the grassroots organization have sprouted across the country since the 2016 presidential election, including dozens in New York’s 21st Congressional District, forming pockets of progressive resistance in some of the state’s tiniest and most remote communities, including Keene, North Creek and Star Lake. The goal is to get Democrats elected in the wake of what activists view as poisonous policies emanating from the Republican-controlled White House and Congress. But as the movement matures and heads towards their first midterm election cycle, the effort is running into growing pains when it comes to endorsing candidates in sprawling primary contests. ENDORSEMENT PROCESS A clash over endorsements between two local Indivisible chapters has led to criticism by Democratic congressional candidate Dylan Ratigan in the closing moments of a candidate forum sponsored by a third group, Indivisible Lowville, last Saturday. Five Democrats are running for the Democratic nomination: Joining Ratigan is Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson. Indivisible 435, the movement’s political wing, sent out an email blast to chapters across the district last week announcing that a Glens Falls-based chapter, The New Resistance USA, had endorsed Cobb. The email, containing the subject line “Vote now: Should we endorse Tedra Cobb?,” asked recipients to take a survey asking if the national group should follow in their footsteps. None of the other campaigns were mentioned in the email or survey page. The deadline was Sunday night, and results are scheduled to be announced by Wednesday. To date, the national organization has endorsed 15 national candidates through a five-part process. Following a local endorsement, chapters may submit a request for a national endorsement, which is subject to review by Indivisible 435 before group members districtwide sign up to be a part of the voting process. Candidates successful in clinching the group’s support unlock “strategic support and resources,” including voter outreach tools, media and web help, and “research and analysis about electoral dynamics in their endorsed race.” ‘OUTRAGEOUS AND DIVISIVE’ The email blast caught Henrietta Jordan, a steering committee member of the Keene-based group Un!te the North Country, by surprise.

Jordan believes Indivisible 435 should stay neutral ahead of the primary and fired off an email to national leadership while also copying each of the five campaigns. “That you offer Indivisible members only the choice to vote ‘yes or no’ on an endorsement of Tedra Cobb without mentioning any of the other candidates is outrageous, divisive and contrary to the principles Indivisible stands for,” Jordan wrote. Jordan asked Indivisible 435 to either withdraw the invitation to vote on Cobb, include all five candidates or otherwise withhold an endorsement until after the June 26 primary. “The action the national Indivisible group has taken is not appropriate given the landscape of the primary campaign,” Jordan told The Sun on Sunday. “I felt only giving Indivisible group leaders a yes or no — to vote on one and only one — was potentially divisive and not helpful for unity after the primary.” Indivisible groups are largely autonomous, and Jordan said she doesn't have a close relationship with Indivisible 435. As of Sunday night, the national group hadn’t responded, she said. FORUM FLAP While she criticized Indivisible 435 in the email blast, Jordan also erroneously noted Lowville Indivisible had endorsed Cobb. They had not. Ratigan then used that information to lash the group in the closing moments of their forum on Saturday, calling out his own party for hypocrisy and handing Republicans ammo that the Democrats were divided, a common talking point as the party nears the end of a year-long primary to pick a candidate to run against Stefanik without a clear frontrunner. “It gave us a bit of a chuckle when we saw there was an Indivisible group that was trying to divide Indivisible to pick one of the candidates in the primary,” Ratigan said. Ratigan, a former MSNBC host and entrepreneur who has made repairing the “broken political system” the crown jewel of his political brand, called Indivisible 435's endorsement policy a “massive ethical breach” that should have been disclosed to voters and the press beforehand. “Political groups pretending to be neutral and undivided while secretly conspiring to support specific candidates without disclosing it is the most petty and smallest iteration of broken politics,” Ratigan said, “and the very culture that is reflected in the idea of creating a backchannel conversation to manipulate a small congressional primary is simply a mirror of a larger political system in this country.”

Pete DeMola Dylan Ratigan, a Democratic candidate for New York's 21st Congressional District, questioned the ethics of not disclosing to voters that a Glens Falls-based Indivisible group endorsed Tedra Cobb ahead of a forum sponsored by an unrelated Indivisible chapter in Lowville, Lewis County on June 2, 2018. Ratigan did not mention Cobb by name, and the candidate did not respond to his comments in her closing remarks delivered moments afterwards. The Cobb campaign later declined to respond to his comments, and referred questions about the local endorsement process to The New Resistance USA. Ratigan afterwards engaged in a spirited discussion with Indivisible Lowville members, who said they were also unhappy to learn Indivisible 435 was pushing to endorse a candidate ahead of the primary. "I know other local chapters in the district are just as concerned as our group is with this process," Indivisible Lowville co-founder Crystal Collette told The Sun. "We were not aware that was going to happen, and we are working on trying to communicate with Indivisible national to express our displeasure with that process." Indivisible Lowville is unfamiliar with The New Resistance USA, said Collette, which is located some 150 miles east, and will not endorse a candidate before the primary. Collette said she wished Ratigan expressed his concerns before the event because the crowd may have unfairly been left with the impression that the Indivisible Lowville was to blame. "In no way shape or form do we have a bias towards one candidate, and I feel like that was displayed here today," Collette said. Lee Vance, a co-leader, said while he found Ratigan's comments off-putting, he was not wrong. Small local chapters lead the Indivisible national group — not the other way around, Vance said. "I can be thankful to Mr. Ratigan because the Indivisible national group potentially has a poor system in place," Vance wrote in a memo to Indivisible Lowville members on Sunday night. "They are asking for (an) up or down vote on the first candidate brought to them and then mistakenly readying themselves to broadcast that endorsement to all local chapters and the media." Vance said he and Collette have reached out to Indivisible's national team to share their concerns, especially given the group has hosted multiple candidate forums during the election cycle. Ratigan later reiterated Indivisible Lowville should not be blamed. "(Indivisible 435) put them in a terrible situation," he said.

CONFIRMED ENDORSEMENT New Resistance USA founder Agata Stanford confirmed the group had endorsed Cobb. Indivisible 435 contacted Stanford via email asking who the chapter planned on endorsing. “Indivisible contacted me after months of attending candidate forums and meet and greets,” Stanford told The Sun in an email. “The majority of our local group activists were already supporting Tedra Cobb's primary bid, so speaking for my group, I endorsed Tedra Cobb as the best-qualified Democratic candidate to unseat the incumbent, Elise Stefanik. “Now, more than ever, we support her primary bid.” Collette and Jordan told The Sun their members did not a reach a consensus on who to support. “It’s an issue every group has to decide for themselves,” Jordan said. The need for an initial local endorsement appears to be a required component of Indivisible 435’s national process. "At a national level, we will only endorse candidates who have been endorsed by a local Indivisible group, recommended for a national endorsement by that group, cleared candidate vetting, and voted for by the majority of Indivisibles who voted online in the relevant district or state,” according to Indivisible 435’s website. But the rules do not specify if an endorsement should be made before or after competitive primaries with crowded fields of progressive candidates like those in New York's 21st Congressional District— nor contests in which Democratic Party brass have refrained from endorsing candidates. Submission deadlines are June 30, 2018 — four days after the primary contest. Indivisible 435 did not respond to a request for comment for this report. CAMPAIGNS REACT Cobb’s opponents questioned the ethics of the national organization pushing the endorsement of a single chapter in a broader email, and indicated doing so put their campaigns at an unfair disadvantage. “That’s politics,” shrugged Wilson on Saturday following Ratigan’s comments. Without mentioning a candidate, Wilson referred to an opponent on stage who has been using “very sharp elbows” behind the scenes. Democrats need to rise above and get past “petty BS,” Wilson said. Nelson called it “strange” that Indivisible 435 was asking for feedback ahead of the primary. He also criticized Cobb for referring to “her” campaign, when he said he refers to his campaign as “our” campaign.