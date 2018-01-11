Indoor rummage sale set at ELCS

ELIZABETHTOWN | Gathering pace over the past few frigid weeks, items are stacking up for the second-annual Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Class of 2024 Rummage Sale.

It’s a hint of summer yard-saling in one big room.

The fundraiser benefits educational outings and social events for the class as outlined by co-advisor Jess Buehler, who developed the fun indoor winter sale with her counterpart, advisor and ELCS English instructor Sarah Rice.

“We’re feverishly stocking up goods for the 2nd Annual Rummage Sale to be held at the ELCS Auditorium on Jan. 13,” Buehler said via email.

Doors open at 9 a.m.

“Our commitment to this type of fundraising to advance the educational experiences of these kids is unwavering, which is why we’ve deciding to keep this event rolling right through 2024,” Buehler said.

“Funds collected between now and then will be used to support Junior Prom and the Senior Class trip. This group had a blast through their experiential learning trip to Boston last year, and we’ve talked about a similar trip to Washington, D.C. for their senior trip.”

The indoor rummage event was well received and well attended last year, Buehler said.

“When (Rice) and I brainstormed about fundraising last year for the class trip to Boston, we talked about things that wouldn’t be too taxing on parents, families and community. The Rummage Sale was (Rice’s) idea and it was a brilliant success.”

Items placed out on tables and around the auditorium floor are all donated.

With a busy Facebook page, class advisors and parents look to have lots of interesting items to repurpose.

“Items collected are in good shape and ready for re-homing,” Buehler said, listing categories such as “home goods (dressers, tables/chairs, linens, cookware); personal goods (purses, belts, bags, jewelry); office supplies (magazine racks, printers); recreation goods (books, movies, games, sporting gear); garage equipment (tools, hardware, etc.) and everything in between.

“We collect items by donation and people ‘buy’ them by donation. It’s a win-win-win! Folks have the opportunity to clean their closets and garages at the start of the year; community members find things they need or want at prices they can afford; and the class earns money.”

The Class of 2024 is collecting more donations for the sale at Huntley Auditorium at ELCS from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11 between 3 and 5 p.m., and also on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The sale is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The ELCS Class Of 2024 Facebook Event page has pictures of some items that will be for sale.