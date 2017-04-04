Initiatives planned to combat heroin in Clinton County

× Members of the Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County met last week to discuss efforts to combat the current heroin and opioid crisis. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Heroin is a big problem across the state.

But the number of overdoses in Clinton County between 2011 and 2014 is 25 percent higher than the upstate average, a local coalition has reported.

“Addiction can happen to anyone, any family, at any time,” said Peter Trout, the chairman of the Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County, or SPARCC.

The coalition last week outlined local efforts to stamp out the crisis.

Their roadmap includes increasing educational outreach at all nine school districts in the county, launching a new app and resource guide to help addicts lock in local treatment and recovery options.

The app will show nearby treatment facilities and give information on local services, include a free needle exchange program at the Alliance for Positive Health on Cornelia Street.

As of last month, 259 people have enrolled in the program, which Trout said is aimed at reducing HIV transmissions and promoting an overall culture of harm reduction.

Over 418,000 syringes have been dispensed and 384,000 have been collected since launching in June 2015 — including at 12 public kiosks around the city.

(Trout said he hoped medication drop-off boxes would yield similar results.)

Narcan, an anti-overdose anecdote, was used 111 times, and eight individuals were referred to treatment in nearby facilities by the Alliance for Positive Health.

The local efforts follow the broad contours mapped out by experts governing a four-pronged approach to combat the epidemic: prevention, treatment, recovery and enforcement.

The Adirondack Drug Task Force has tackled the latter with a series of high-profile drug raids this year, including the biggest fentanyl bust local officials had ever seen last week.

At the state level, a series of task forces have led to led to broad reforms, including those governing insurance authorization, boosting the number of treatment beds across the state by about 10 percent, limiting the amount of medication that can be prescribed and a prescription-tracking database.

In all, the state invested $189 million last year in combatting the epidemic.

More programs are on the agenda this year as the state attempts to hash out the budget, including the creation of “recovery high schools” for young addicts proposed by the governor.

NEED MORE BEDS

At the forum, stakeholders stressed the need for more intake beds.

Ninety percent of county residents admitted to treatment facilities between 2013 and 2015 had a primary or secondary diagnosis of opiate or heroin abuse.

A proposed detox and treatment center in Schuyler Falls aims to alleviate that burden.

Stakeholders have said the center will fill a much-needed void in the region, where the closest detox center is Conifer Park in Saratoga County.

“Plans for the Schuyler Falls Ambulatory Detox Center continue to progress,” said Champlain Valley Family Center in a newsletter last month. “CVFC is in dialogue with the architects, the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and the Dormitory Authority of NYS and hope for a completion date sometime in 2018.”

According to a state report, upstate New York has seen a 222 percent increase in admissions to state-certified treatment programs among those 18 to 24 years of age for heroin and other opioids in the past decade.

Stakeholders also said the crisis is placing a strain on social service agencies and family caregivers. Nearly 50 percent of children placed in foster care are from households of drug abuse.

CLINTON COUNTY EFFORTS

As efforts move forward, Trout said he looks forward to working with schools to zero in on the exact type of prevention programming.

The coalition also hopes to deploy peer recovery coaches in the Foundation of CVPH Emergency Department and Clinton County Department of Social Services, part of the wrap-around services experts say is necessary in keeping people from relapsing.

The governor’s office last month announced funding for those peer engagement initiatives, including $148,500 for CVFC.

“Unfortunately, most of what the community hears are the number of arrests, hospitalizations and tragic deaths due to substance abuse,” Trout said. “Our goal is to glamorize recovery by promoting the many success stories that have taken place and show those in recovery that there is an alternative, hopeful life in the future.”

The Strand Theatre on Brinkerhoff Street also screened a documentary film on Tuesday evening, “Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict,” which showcased recovering addicts sharing their stories.

“We hope that by hosting these events we will have people exposed to the reality that this is,” said Director of Social Services Christine Peters.

The next SPARCC meeting is going to take place Wednesday, May 24 at 9 a.m. in the Butcher Block’s Adirondack Room. The public is welcome to attend.