Insect menace headed north

× Expand Photo provided Mark Whitmore is a researcher at Cornell University on invasive forest pest issues who will be coming to Hague to talk about the hemlock woolly adelgid.

HAGUE | Eastern hemlocks are becoming infected with an insect called the hemlock woolly adelgid and Hague Town Councilman Steve Ramant is spreading the word.

“There’s an hemlock woolly adelgid problem heading our way,” he said. “This is a big problem. We’re devastated by this insect.”

The Town of Hague is sponsoring a public information meeting on the pest at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Hague Community Center.

Ramant said there will be a video presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

“I hope people attend the meeting and spread the word to their neighbors,” he said.

He’s lined up several experts to speak.

Dr. Mark C. Whitmore is a forest entomologist with the Cornell University Department of Natural Resources.

“The hemlock woolly adelgid has been a huge problem in the south but there is promise emerging for long-term control with predators for biological control, however this will take years to fully develop,” Whitmore said. “The important thing is to find emerging infestations early and implement short term management to slow the spread and buy valuable time to build our biocontrol capacity.”

Jamie Brown is executive director of the Lake George Land Conservancy.

“The hemlock woolly adelgid outbreak at Prospect Mountain shows that this powerful invasive is now here in the Adirondacks and unfortunately right here in the Lake George watershed,” Brown said.

Others coming to the forum are Cathy Pedler, director of government relations and conservation at the Adirondack Mountain Club, and Warren Rosenthal, conservation manager at the Lake George Land Conservancy.

“The hemlock wooly Adelaide is a small, aphid-like insect that came to the states from Asia,” Ramant said.

This insect was found first in the southern states, and has been steadily heading north, he said.

“Once a hemlock is infected by the hemlock woolly adelgid, the tree dies within 4 to 10 years,” he said. “Early detection is something everybody can do and you’ll be shown how to recognize this blight in the meeting’s slide show. The ecological impacts of the hemlock woolly adelgid in our forests is devastating, and you’ll learn how your woods, streams, lakes and animals are affected.

“In addition, there will be an opportunity to help by volunteering your time to fight this menace.”