Insiders Weekend for Star Trek fans coming

× Star Trek Original Series Set Tour owner James Cawley (left) talks with Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright at the studio in downtown Ticonderoga. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – It will soon be Ultimate Insiders Weekend for “Star Trek” fans.

On Friday, June 23, the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour licensed by CBS will host a Grand Opening and Summer Kick-off in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ticonderoga area (Ticonderoga, Crown Point, Hague, Moriah, and Putnam) residents, with proof of residency, will be able to get a complimentary set tour and board the Starship Enterprise.

The Star Trek Original Series Set Tour is located at 112 Montcalm St. in Ticonderoga, in the former supermarket building.

Additionally, community members, visitors, and media are invited to celebrate with the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour at 4 p.m. for a ribbon-cutting event as part of the Grand Opening/Summer Kick Off celebration.

Representatives from CBS, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Ticonderoga, and the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership will be on hand for the event.

On Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, visiting members from the Star Trek production team from Hollywood will lead tours.

In addition the tour has added apparel and other souvenirs to its offerings, including “I Made the Trek to Ticonderoga” t-shirts.

Put together by super-fan James Cawley, the tour has recreated the Enterprise sets exactly as they were laid out on Desilu Studios, now Paramount Pictures, Stage 9 in Hollywood for the original 1966-1968 run of “Star Trek.”

“The smallest details are accurately and lovingly reproduced including an array of props and set decorations,” Cawley said. “The result is a stunning achievement offering the most complete and accurate reproduction of the original standing sets of ‘Star Trek.’ Visitors here can receive guided tours, photo opportunities, and an immerse experience into the world of the classic television series.”

This will also be the third year for Trekonderoga, the “Star Trek” convention held at the set tour and other locations around Ticonderoga.

Trekonderoga this year is the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25-27.

At Trekonderoga, admission entitles visitors to admission for all three days of activities, access to the Celebrity Autograph Room, including Walter Koenig and Nichelle Nichols this year, celebrities who charge an extra fee for their autographs, access to all celebrity panels and presentations, access to vendors and a tour of the meticulously recreated “Star Trek” sets.

“This venture by James Cawley has already had a significant impact on the local economy and will continue to grow its impact on the region each and every year,” Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said. “Star Trek Original Series Set Tour is drawing in thousands of people and introducing them to the Ticonderoga area and all it has to offer. We look forward to working with James for many years to come.”

People who want to see the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour can get tickets, hours of operation, and more information at www.startrektour.com.