Institute for Advanced Manufacturing construction complete

× Construction is now complete on Clinton Community College’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing. CCC officials are in the process of moving equipment into the building before classes start in late August. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Construction is now complete on Clinton Community College’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing.

Local officials were handed the keys to the 30,000 square-foot facility on Monday, July 10 — a moment they’ve been waiting for since the groundbreaking in May 2016.

“It’s [IAM] not a dream anymore,” said CCC President Ray DiPasquale during the ceremony. “It’s a reality.”

CCC officials are in the process moving equipment into the building. Pieces include a fork lift, mill, plasma cutter, laser engraver and electro-mechanical cell.

This building is expected to be completed by the time classes start at the end of August.

A grand opening of the $12.7 million addition will take place sometime in September.

“Everyone has been working hard to hit the milestone this summer,” said Nathan Bull, principal engineer at AES Northeast, the company spearheading this project. “This building will be ready on time and when it’s finished, it will be incredible.”

A LOOK INSIDE

After the ceremony, CCC officials gave attendees an inside look into the building.

The reception area, which is marked with the “IAM” logo in large block letters on the floor, contains a seating area and check-in point for students and trainees.

A set of blue doors lead to the high bay area, a 7,000 square-foot space with 30-foot ceiling that will soon become a machine shop, welding lab and student project area. Several other labs will be scattered across the first floor for students learning about computer and electronic technology.

The second floor contains a computer lab, conference room, office space and classroom that can accommodate up to 100 students.

“Our goal is to make the institute look like an actual manufacturing facility,” said IAM Director Kris Renadette. “There’s going to be a lot of exciting opportunities here.”

× Local officials were handed the keys to the 30,000 square-foot facility on Monday, July 10. A grand opening will take place sometime this September. Photo by Teah Dowling

READY TO LEARN?

Starting this August, IAM will offer students degrees, training programs and credentials designed to bolster Plattsburgh’s skilled workforce.

There are six degree programs and three degree programs already created by CCC that focus primarily on computers and renewable energy.

Manufacturing training programs were added for students and currently employed individuals to teach them a variety of different skills from basic electricity and blueprint reading to safety measures and 3D printing.