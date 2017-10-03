Institute for Advanced Manufacturing poised to ‘bring region to new heights’

× Expand File photo Open for business: The new Institute for Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College houses the college’s technology degree programs. The state-of-the-art facility formally opened on September 28, 2017.

PLATTSBURGH | A state-of-the-art facility designed to provide training to fill advanced manufacturing jobs in the North Country is now open.

The 30,000 square foot Institute for Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College is the new home of the college’s technology degree programs.

Local officials hope the facility will serve as a regional hub for manufacturing education, offering “flexible teaching and learning space” as well as courses for manufacturers to advance their workforce.

“More than a building, the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing is a pathway to the future for North Country employers in need of a skilled workforce, for North Country residents seeking careers in modern manufacturing and technology, and for the achievement of quality growth for the North Country economy,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas in a statement.

Educational partners include Clarkson University, CV-TEC and SUNY Plattsburgh, with support from CITEC, the North Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, North Country Workforce Investment Board, The Development Corporation and area manufacturers.

The North Country Regional Economic Development Council has identified transportation, aerospace and manufacturing as a “priority cluster” for economic development in the region.

The IAM is designed to help foster that growth.

Clinton County, say economic development experts, is poised to be a leading center of advanced manufacturing in the northeastern U.S.

More than 8,000 people are employed at 38 manufacturing companies in Clinton County, according to materials provided by the governor’s office.

“The IAM will help ensure that the region retains a vibrant manufacturing base, and that we have an educated and trained workforce qualified to fill the jobs that will be created here,” said Paul Grasso, president of The Development Corporation, in a statement.

The lodestar has been Norsk Titanium, the Norwegian aerospace firm which produces 3-D titanium parts using proprietary technology.

Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Elise Stefanik have worked this summer to ensure the company’s brand of additive manufacturing is included in provisions to the National Defense Authorization Act.

The legislation directs the U.S. Department of Defense to report to Congress on 3-D printing technology, which the lawmakers say has significant potential to be integrated into the U.S. military’s procurement of aviation parts alongside other potential uses.