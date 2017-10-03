Institute for Advanced Manufacturing poised to ‘bring region to new heights’

File photo
Open for business: The new Institute for Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College houses the college’s technology degree programs. The state-of-the-art facility formally opened on September 28, 2017.
PLATTSBURGH | A state-of-the-art facility designed to provide training to fill advanced manufacturing jobs in the North Country is now open.
The 30,000 square foot Institute for Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College is the new home of the college’s technology degree programs.
Local officials hope the facility will serve as a regional hub for manufacturing education, offering “flexible teaching and learning space” as well as courses for manufacturers to advance their workforce.
“More than a building, the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing is a pathway to the future for North Country employers in need of a skilled workforce, for North Country residents seeking careers in modern manufacturing and technology, and for the achievement of quality growth for the North Country economy,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas in a statement.
Educational partners include Clarkson University, CV-TEC and SUNY Plattsburgh, with support from CITEC, the North Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, North Country Workforce Investment Board, The Development Corporation and area manufacturers.
The North Country Regional Economic Development Council has identified transportation, aerospace and manufacturing as a “priority cluster” for economic development in the region.
The IAM is designed to help foster that growth.
Clinton County, say economic development experts, is poised to be a leading center of advanced manufacturing in the northeastern U.S.
More than 8,000 people are employed at 38 manufacturing companies in Clinton County, according to materials provided by the governor’s office.
“The IAM will help ensure that the region retains a vibrant manufacturing base, and that we have an educated and trained workforce qualified to fill the jobs that will be created here,” said Paul Grasso, president of The Development Corporation, in a statement.
The lodestar has been Norsk Titanium, the Norwegian aerospace firm which produces 3-D titanium parts using proprietary technology.
Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Elise Stefanik have worked this summer to ensure the company’s brand of additive manufacturing is included in provisions to the National Defense Authorization Act.
The legislation directs the U.S. Department of Defense to report to Congress on 3-D printing technology, which the lawmakers say has significant potential to be integrated into the U.S. military’s procurement of aviation parts alongside other potential uses.
Norsk has said planned expansion efforts will lead to hundreds of new jobs.
The state-funded project comes with a $12.7 million price tag, funded through the SUNY 2020 challenge grant program.
Construction started in May and the first group of students began classes in August.
Officials and dignitaries gathered Thursday at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.
SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson said she hopes the facility will inspire more students to enter the manufacturing field.
Clinton Community College President Ray DiPasquale called the state investment a “historic commitment” to the growth and future of the region.
“Students are clearly thrilled to be learning in the new facility and their excitement is contagious,” DiPasquale said in a statement.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said investments in advanced manufacturing are “critical to the continued growth of the North Country.”
“With this new facility at Clinton Community College, we will bring this region to new heights,” Cuomo said in a statement. “The Institute for Advanced Manufacturing will attract the brightest in the business to come and train at the new state-of-the-art facility, helping to build the North Country’s economic momentum.”
The IAM is the first new building constructed on the college’s campus since the Stafford Center for Art, Science and Technology opened in 1998.