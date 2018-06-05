Internal conflict erupts in progressive group over Dem endorsements

× Expand Photo provided Patrick Nelson, a candidate for New York's 21st Congressional District, was endorsed by the New York Progressive Action Network in April. But Capital NYPAN has endorsed Tedra Cobb, resulting in a rift.

ALBANY | A dispute over an endorsement from a grassroots progressive group has spilled out into the open in the Democratic primary for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

The New York Progressive Action Network (NYPAN), an organization that sprouted from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential bid, is alleging a Capital District area chapter has made an unauthorized endorsement of Tedra Cobb, one of the five primary candidates seeking the nomination to go against Rep. Elise Stefanik in November.

“This endorsement was made contrary to the statewide organization endorsing Patrick Nelson on April 14,” said NYPAN in a statement on Tuesday. “This ‘endorsement’ was orchestrated by a Tedra Cobb campaign worker acting as a director of Capital NYPAN.”

The Cobb campaign posted the endorsement on its Facebook page Monday afternoon, and NYPAN reached out and requested it be removed.

NOT AUTHORIZED

NYPAN co-chair and co-founder George Albro told The Sun Capital NYPAN wasn’t authorized to make the endorsement because they do not have a presence in the congressional district, a sweeping expanse that covers all of northern New York.

The two chapters in the district, Washington County Progressives and the Saranac Lake-based Voters for Change, declined to endorse a candidate in the contest, he said.

As such, the statewide group reserves that right, and opted to go with Nelson.

“It’s not proper for them to endorse in a district that they’re not within,” Nelson told The Sun. “They should take it down. It’s not a proper endorsement. They shouldn’t be misleading the public."

Albro said the executive committee had no objection to Cobb personally.

“We wanted to make it clear that the endorsement was not a valid one, according to our rules,” he said. “To some extent, it may be a misunderstanding and we hope that’s all it is. We’re sticking by Patrick.”

If Nelson fails to clinch the nomination on June 26, Albro said the executive committee will reassess the situation.

This endorsement has lead to a disciplinary complaint being lodged against Capital NYPAN, one of 32 statewide chapters.

‘ENDORSEMENT BY FIAT’

Capital NYPAN contended the executive committee has it backwards, and stood by their endorsement.