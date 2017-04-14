International Night in Keene

× Alvaro Fernadez and Sofia Carbonero, right, both from Madrid, Spain, are among seven exchange students studying this year at Keene Central School. They didn’t know each other before coming here. But together, they prepared tortilla de potata for International Night dining. Photo by Kim Dedam

KEENE VALLEY — The search to spend a high school year in America brought seven students to this valley beneath the High Peaks.

At International Night last week, each teen shared food native to their nation and a presentation about their culture.

From Spain, Alvaro Fernandez and Sofia Carbonero, prepared tortilla de potata. They delivered plates of round tortilla stuffed with onions and potatoes and fried crisp to the auditorium.

The two, ages 15 and 16 respectively, didn’t know each other when they left their homes in Madrid. But both expressed true love of adventure.

Placed with host families, who have become second parents, and with new siblings, they both connected to the close-knit community in Keene.

“I am an adventure guy, I knew I was going to love it,” Alvaro said, smiling as he spoke of mountain hikes and skiing at Whiteface Mountain, a challenge despite his love of skiing in the Pyrenees.

“In a small community, it is easy to integrate, and people in this town are amazing,” Alvaro said.

For Sofia, the beauty of the Adirondack landscape is a welcome difference from her place in the city at the heart of Spain. She gave a presentation that shared five places in Madrid any visitor must see, she said, each uniquely connected to the history and charm of her home country.

Puerto del Sol is one such place, El Retiro, a park in the city’s center another.

But coming here was a choice Sofia made with her mom. They had looked at finding an English speaking program in Keene, one in Pennsylvania and another in Ireland.

“But Ireland was too close,” she said, with a grin. “And I love travel and I really like speaking English. Being here, I know I picked the right one.”

Ariane Deutschle, a sophomore, is from Vocklabruck Austria, and is American born. She prepared a dessert from her home country — Kaiserschmarrn, a delicate crepe type of treat with raisins sprinkled with confectioner’s sugar.

She, too, skis and found new friends while helping instructors at Whiteface.

“I definitely enjoy being here,” she said. “It is great that it’s so small.”

Alina Russu, 16, from St. Petersburg in Russia, said she wanted to spend two years in America, and will travel to South Dakota for her senior year next year.

“People are very open minded,” she said, sharing her country’s deep love of music, literature, dance and architecture.

“And they are pretty positive about the Russian culture.”

Dave Hough, left, and his daughter Josie Hough, right, with their international student Henry Chaves, center, from England as they prepared fish and chips for the Keene International Night dinner. Photo by Kim Dedam

In the school’s kitchen, Henry Chaves, from England, made fish and chips with his host sister, Josie Hough and their dad Dave Hough.

“It’s been a really great experience,” Henry said, explaining that, as a senior, he will graduate with Josie and the Keene Class of 2017.

For host mom Hannah Smith, having Alvaro here has been a treasure, adding a son to a family with two daughters in high school.

“This our third time being a host family,” Smith said, snapping photos of the event.

“We’ve just loved having him here. At the end of the year, it’s hard to let go.”

Keene Superintendent Dan Mayberry believes the international student program has added diversity of culture, language and art to the school’s blend of students.

“It opens our community to experiences of a different culture and to different views. And it allows students to open up that opportunity for themselves.”

Soya Aoki, from Japan, at right, prepared Japanese curry served with rice balls for the International Night dining fare. Several local residents enjoyed talking with Aoki and learning more about the dish he prepared. Photo by Kim Dedam

In addition to Henry Chaves, Alina Russu, Ariane Deutschle, Alvaro Fernandez and Sofia Carbonero, Soya Aoki is studying here from Japan along with Mook Aunjai from Thailand.

Teacher Joy McCabe coordinates the program, now in its fifth year.

“It is not always possible for students in small, rural communities to go out into the world,” she said. “We wanted to bring the world to Keene.”