International Paper hiring

TICONDEROGA | International Paper’s Ticonderoga plant put 18 people to work this week and plans to hire another 20 in November, according to company officials.

The jobs are mostly for existing positions that need to be filled because of retirement and attrition, said Donna Wadsworth, the plant’s communications manager. Mill jobs are prized in the community, but with low unemployment and a small workforce, positions aren’t always easy to fill.

“We never had to go looking for people, but now we do,” Wadsworth said.

The plant employs 620 people, and provides a living for another 600 to 700 truckers and loggers.

Wadsworth said the mill limits incoming class size to about 20, to give new hires individual attentions and instruction.

The jobs are entry level, and depend on character as much as skill.

“If they have a good work ethic, and can work on teams, and are willing to learn, we can teach them the skills that they need,” Wadsworth said.

Applicants tend to be a mix of young adults just out of school and those who are older. Many have a father or grandfather who worked at the plant, a legacy they take seriously.

“Most of them have some connection to the plant, and we want them to have a career here,” Wadsworth said. “This is an entry level labor pool, but they move up very quickly into positions of responsibility.”

New hires go through a five-week integration program, where they learn about all the jobs on the floor, as well as the extra attention that is devoted to safety and an awareness of the operation. Employees have not only the authority, but the responsibility to shut down an operation that is unsafe or not understood.

The entry-level jobs pay $15.47 an hour, with an attractive suite of benefits. Applicants can apply online at internationalpaper.com/careers or at North Country Community College’s Ticonderoga campus at 11 Hawkeye Trail Wednesday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 21, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Representatives from International Paper will be available to assist with the online application process and to answer questions.

For those in the Port Henry area, applicants can apply at the Moriah Central Schools on Thursday Sept. 13 and Thursday Sept. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition, on Saturday, Sept.15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., a jobs fair will be conducted at Moriah Town Hall. The jobs fair is open to all.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, candidates who have submitted an application can attend a free eight-hour manufacturing training workshop at the college campus. The workshop, which is not mandatory for employment, provides candidates with an opportunity to learn how to interview, and to gain an understanding of what is expected in a manufacturing environment.

For more information about this workshop and to register, please contact Dr. David St. Germain, at 315-566-1376.

Wadsworth said working for IP is also a chance, in its way, to give back to the community through the company’s many ties with the people in terms of volunteer service and outreach.

“A paper mill in a small town carries a lot of weight on its shoulders,” Wadsworth said. “The employees know that.”