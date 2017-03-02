International Week set for Ti HS

× Expand Photo provided Students at George Washington Academy in Casablanca, Morocco are preparing for a visit to Ticonderoga High School on March 9. The MoroccAmerican Music Concert will be the first of its kind in the area.

TICONDEROGA – Students at Ticonderoga High School are getting ready for a special week filled with French and Spanish culture contests and events.

The week of March 6 through 10 will celebrate National Foreign Language Week, starting with Spanish and French class students reading foreign language bulletins during the morning announcements.

The centerpiece of the week is on Thursday, March 9, with a 5 p.m. International Banquet and a 7 p.m. Music Department concert.

Students and the Language Club will contribute ethnic dishes from Mexico, China, Spain, France and Italy, adviser Lynne Lenhart said.

“Appetizers, main courses and desserts will highlight cooking and cuisine from many different countries,” she said. “The evening also includes viewing of videocast entries by French and Spanish upper level students. There will be a premier of two videos created by the students, focusing on the theme, ‘find the missing piece, learn a foreign language.’”

The Ticonderoga High School Music Department will be presenting a transcontinental concert after the international banquet, in collaboration with music teachers Jolene Harrigan and Michael Iturrino. Nineteen students from Casablanca, Morocco will be performing at the concert.

“This presentation was made possible due to the involvement of Ticonderoga graduate Megan Walls,” Lenhart said. “Megan is a 2006 graduate of Ticonderoga High School, who teaches music at George Washington Academy in Casablanca, Morocco.”

Classroom activities will include the analysis of career opportunities for students who have a background in a foreign language, discussions on differing cultures around the globe, and viewing of video clips from other countries.

Students from Crown Point Central School Spanish classes are joining the activities as well, Lenhart said.

“The Language Week celebration is unique and enhanced this year, as art class students will also participate in the weeklong celebration, designing posters to be entered into a schoolwide contest,” she said. “Students will be entering work under three categories: best representation of theme, most original and best overall.”