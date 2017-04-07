Interns sought for platform tennis

× Expand Photo provided Intern Ethan Lobdell built a path from the deck to the paddle courts.

TICONDEROGA – Patty Hogan from Northern Lake George Paddle says their facility gives people both a recreational opportunity and a job training program for teenagers.

The platform tennis courts for Northern Lake George Paddle are outside Eddie’s Restaurant in south Ticonderoga, just off Route 9N.

“We opened Northern Lake George Paddle,” Hogan said. “We did a community-build for the warming hut. We got people to volunteer their time, donate materials. Our intent was to provide a jewel for the community.”

Platform tennis is played with paddles on a deck about one-third the size of a tennis court, and is surrounded by a 12-foot-high superstructure with fencing, which allows play off the walls, as in racquetball and squash.

Their Platform for Life job training starts July 5, she said, for teens ages 14 through 17.

“It plugged in beautifully to help with the maintenance of the facility at Eddie’s Restaurant,” Hogan said. “All participants will have the opportunity to learn the basics of platform tennis and golf and to play for free.”

Northern Lake George Paddle is separate from Eddie’s, she said, with a lease for the athletic facility.

“I donate my teaching time and expertise,” Hogan said. “We hope to make a difference. We realize the need for mentoring kids outside the school.”

Platform for Life is entering its fifth summer.

“We hire the kids and work with them, teach them skills,” Hogan said. “They must show up on time, be appropriately dressed. We do basic things. They learn landscaping. It’s a challenge to get them to think outside their box.”

Golf pro George Mackie is a coach for their program, as is Jay Wells of Five Nations Golf, Dave Iuliano of Eddie’s, and starting this year, Rick Liddell, superintendent of the Ticonderoga Country Club Golf Course.

“These kids help us maintain our facility; we give them some skills,” Hogan said. “They start off with no skills, when the leave they maybe head up a project for us. We’re teaming them up for success. They show up for work and we hold them to task. They’re guaranteed a weekly stipend, and a bonus based on performance.

“And the paddle facility gives the community another recreation opportunity. We’re trying to make a better connection.”

The kids can get internships outside the program, she said, such as at the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-op.

“They prove to us they can be responsible,” she said. “We have five or six kids a summer. We expect they’re going to make mistakes. That’s a good way to learn job skills. We help the kids when they’re applying for other jobs. We become a support for these kids in the community.”

Kids can contact Jay Wells by email at jaywells70@yahoo.com to apply. Businesses who can provide a mentoring opportunity can also apply. The deadline to apply is June 1.

“It’s about helping them become really good citizens in our community,” Hogan said. “We launch them with a kind launchpad, we hope.”

Northern Lake George Paddle LLC was formed as a partnership with the Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance, and Dave Iuliano, Jane Ingrey and Patty Hogan, to build and maintain the platform tennis facility, using donations and membership and guest fees.

All members have committed their profits to fund the Platform for Life youth leadership/job training program and other efforts, Hogan said, including the Ticonderoga Kiwanis Backpack Program for needy kids.

“Through positive mentoring and job training, we build leadership skills, shape character and challenge the participants to become responsible for themselves with their peers and in their community,” Hogan said.

“Jay and I both had mentors as kids who made a difference, who believed in us. We are able to do the same thanks to the support from the members and friends of Northern Lake George Paddle.”