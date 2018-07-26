Intrigue at the fort

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Fort Ticonderoga curator Matthew Keagle leads the Gossip Tour Wednesday evenings.

TICONDEROGA | The saying in world affairs is, “The politics are so bitter because the stakes are so low.”

And for all its strategic importance, most of the action that occurred at Fort Ticonderoga was of a mild sort — men (and women) shuffling in and out, and the relative success of each day measured by how much rum the troops were able to get their hands on.

So, said curator Matthew Keagle, the news that happened at the fort wasn’t always of a sort that made the history books.

But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t inflammatory.

Keagle tells these stories in the Gossip Tour of Fort Ticonderoga, which include the lesser known but no less interesting aspects of palace intrigue, including fights, feuds, desertions, affairs and insubordination, along with the drunkenness that generally accompanied all of the above.

The tour continues through the first three Wednesdays in August at 7 p.m. The cost is $35, and reservations can be made by calling 518-585-2821.

Long winters made for short tempers, a condition that was worsened because Ticonderoga had none of the distractions of service in Philadelphia, New York or Montreal.

“Ticonderoga,” said then-Col. “Mad” Anthony Wayne, “was probably the last place that God made and he probably did it in the dark.”

So Wayne amused himself in the Champlain Valley with what seemed to be a military version of practical joke — awarding a young Pennsylvania officer named John Lacey a command, and then yanking it out from under him for no particular reason other than to watch the veins pop in the young man’s neck.

‘FRONTIER BOILMAKERS’

The Pennsylvanians, viewed as Southerners at that point in history, were looked down upon by the Northern troops as countrified rubes. These “buckskinners,” for their part, saw the “Yankees” as lacking in order. They disdained the blacks and Indians that the New Englanders included in their ranks, and they got so mad at a New Jersey officer who made shoes in his spare time — work that they felt to be beneath the dignity of an officer — that they smashed his workbench.

The violence quickly escalated and the Pennsylvanians wound up firing their weapons into the ranks of the men from New Jersey.

In a world than included little more in the way of entertainment than drinking and playing cards, even a stray cow purloining a man’s hay could boil over into overstated drama that had strong parallels to today’s reality television.

The American colonists who garrisoned the fort had little use for authority and only a passing acquaintance with discipline. Of primary concern when they took over the fort was that they had “only” been left with 850 bottles of rum and 470 bottles of wine, a stick they considered to be entirely insufficient.

“That was actually a paltry amount of liquor for the 1700s,” Keagle said, a time when even prisoners of war were given a rum ration.

When the rum ran out they came up with spruce beer, which was murky and thick and probably tasted more like PineSol than anything else. They would cut it with rum, Keagle said, into something of a “frontier boilermaker,” and maybe chase it with some fortified wine.

So it could hardly be called a surprise that a German clergyman, called upon to perform a boy’s baptism, was so pickled that he instead performed a girl’s confirmation.

In all this, Keagle said there is a lesson to remember. When Americans were fighting among themselves, and even going to the extraordinary measure of firing shots at each other, in the end “they still managed to come together and achieve independence.