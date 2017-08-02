Invasive hemlock woolly adelgid confirmed in Adirondacks

× Expand Photo provided The first-ever presence of the hemlock woolly adelgid has been discovered in the Adirondacks, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced.

LAKE GEORGE — There’s a new invader in town, and authorities are sounding the alarm.

The hemlock woolly adelgid was discovered in Adirondacks for the first time last month, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced.

Scientists discovered a small cluster of “early-stage” HWA on a singular branch of an old-growth Eastern hemlock tree on Prospect Mountain on July 18.

The bug feeds on the trees by sucking sap from young twigs, causing needles to dry out and drop prematurely.

Once infected, the survival rate is between four and 10 years.

While the DEC says the discovery is “minor infestation” — the mature tree had no visible sign of crown thinning — the agency immediately summoned a crew to the site, including members of Cornell University’s New York State Hemlock Initiative.

The most effective eradication approach is insecticide, said Mark Whitmore, a forest entomologist with Cornell University Department of Natural Resources who aided in the discovery.

“With small infestations, we have the capacity to use systemic insecticides to treat that small spot and take the population down so it’s not spreading,” Whitmore told the Sun.

Insecticides, typically applied near the base of the tree, will buy time to implement long-term bio controls, he said — including deploying other insects to eat them.

Within the past three years, DEC has treated infested hemlock trees with insecticides at a few select locations “where the control is likely to slow the spread of HWA, or where the hemlocks provide a significant public value,” said the agency in a statement.

The critter has previously been detected in 29 other counties in New York, primarily in the lower Hudson Valley, and officials have long fretted over its slow march northward.

“I’ve been alarmed for a long time,” Whitmore said.

The crews spent 72 hours surveying 250 acres of forest and found only one other tree, a small Eastern hemlock near the original infested tree, that contained one branch with a small cluster of early stage HWA.

The hemlock woolly adelgid is often transported on nursery stock, Whitmore said. It’s critical for homeowners to examine their trees for little white fuzzy dots on the twigs and call the DEC if they suspect an infestation.