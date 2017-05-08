WESTPORT – The Westport Central School third grade class recently held an Invention Fair where students were invited to create an invention that solves a problem or makes life easier for people or animals. Students were required to build the working invention, design an advertisement poster and perform an infomercial to sell the product. Pictured are students Henry Loher and Oona Hall displaying their inventions. Loher’s invention, the Overlook 3000, is designed to see over tall people at sporting events. Built using a periscope with mirrors attached to a bike helmet, the Overlook 3000 features a pair of water bottles and a megaphone for cheering. Oona’s invention, the Dynamo Dog Waterproof Cape Collar, is designed to offer dogwalkers protection from the elements. Pet owners can unvelcro the dog’s collar and a waterproof cape rolls out and lays nicely on the back of the dog.