IP expands its workforce

× Expand Photo provided New hires at International Paper’s Ticonderoga mill are, from left: Brandon Charboneau, Zach Russell, Mike Starr, Darrin McDonough, Zech Yaw, Josh Gijanto, Adam Cobb, Brandon Quain, Brooke Dever, Matt Fernandez and Jessica Finisterer. The group is in a four-week training program.

TICONDEROGA | International Paper’s Ticonderoga mill is expanding its workforce with 11 new employees.

Ticonderoga Mill Learning Leader Eugene Fox Jr. said they started on Feb. 12 and have entered the New Hire Integration process that the group will navigate.

“Over the new four weeks, the group will complete a comprehensive, strategic new-hire orientation and integration program called New Hire Integration or ‘IP Ready,’” he said.

He said New Hire Integration is intended to transform new hires into dedicated, productive employees.

“The program supports a safe manufacturing environment and culture of engagement and inclusion by providing knowledge of the business and ensuring technical learning that produces top performers,” he said.

“The on-boarding process covers safety and environmental training, HR (human resources) administration and policies information, IP and industry business information, basic technical knowledge, Manufacturing Excellence concepts and models, facility-processes knowledge and exposure, and team and interpersonal skills topics. The event engages the entire mill population in the introduction and education of the new hires into the mill, strengthening the mill’s alignment to goals and collaboration capability.”

The Ticonderoga mill has about 626 employees, 516 of which are represented by the United Steel Workers International Union.

“We look forward to a successful New Hire Integration process and to the many contributions our new team members will make to the mill’s long-term success,” Fox said.

He said the mill is currently seeking applicants for its next round of hiring. Some of the positions are listed at internationalpaper.jobs/ticonderoga-mill/new-york/usa/jobs/.