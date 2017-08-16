IP helps generate free performing arts

× Expand The International Paper Foundation made a recent grant to the Ticonderoga Festival Guild so it can provide more free programming.

TICONDEROGA — The International Paper Foundation made a recent grant to the Ticonderoga Festival Guild so it can provide more free programming.

The grant is to support the Festival Guild’s mission to deliver a wide variety of performing arts productions to Ticonderoga and surrounding area.

The guild’s programs are for children, families and adults.

The Festival Guild is proud that all children’s programs and most concerts are free, so everyone is able to enjoy the events scheduled by the guild, said Executive Director Judy Walker.

“International Paper has consistently supported the Festival Guild through grants and direct donations,” Walker said. “The support we receive from International Paper and the International Paper Foundation has enabled us to continue to improve our production equipment, marketing materials and expand the programming we offer to the community. We are so grateful for everything International Paper does and has done to support our work.

“Not only has International Paper helped with funding, but this year we received four cases of high quality paper from Mill Manager Jay Miller,” Walker continued. “The paper was a terrific help to the guild, since we use a lot of paper for donation drives, event flyers, and correspondence. The Festival Guild, as well as other organizations in town, are fortunate to have the continued support of International Paper and the Ticonderoga mill.”