Irish-themed festival this weekend in Lake George

× Expand Photo by Tim Weatherwax People socialize on Amherst St. during a recent year’s Sham-Rock the Block event in Lake George Village. This year’s edition of the Irish festival is set for Friday March 17 through Sunday March 19 with Gaelic beverages, food, socializing, and games including a human foosball tournament. The Village’s annual St. Patrick’s parade is to be held Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.

LAKE GEORGE — The wacky winter weather this year in upstate New York may benefit this weekend’s Sham-Rock the Block party in Lake George, event organizer Linda Duffy said March 13.

Since thousands of people in the Capital Region skipped Albany’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade due to wind-chill temperatures nearing zero, they may show up instead for Lake George’s Irish-themed festivities instead, she said.

“Considering that forecasts call for 40-degree weather, we may have a new influx of people attending this year to celebrate all things Irish,” she said.

Sham-Rock the Block celebration is to be held primarily on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 on Amherst St., with Irish food music to be also be available on Friday evening March 17.

The weekend features a St. Patrick’s Day parade, a deep lineup of entertainment, an outdoor beer garden and an array of Irish food and games for both adults and children.

Music is continuous on both days, well into the evening hours.

The street will be blocked off for the crowd to enjoy the music and food and socializing outdoors, but if the weather doesn’t live up to expectations, the festivities will move inside Duffy’s Tavern.

Irish food to be available Saturday and Sunday includes Reuben sandwiches, Irish stew, and Irish sausages, as well as American favorites. Over all three days, the traditional Irish corned beef and cabbage dinners will be available as the supply lasts.

Lake George Village’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held Saturday March 18, with the procession beginning at 1 p.m., heading west on Beach Road then north on Canada St.. The parade has 30 units, featuring three Irish marching bands.

Children’s activities include pony rides from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, bounce houses during daytime Saturday and Sunday, and a scavenger hunt Sunday at 2 p.m..

Human foosball games, with participants of various ages engaged in the life-size sport, are to occur beginning at noon both days.

The ever-popular keg-tossing contest is to be held Saturday at 2 p.m., and an adult scavenger hunt is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m..

Friday’s musical lineup features Johnny Eisenhart from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and the band Hell Cat Maggie from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Saturday’s entertainment roster features the Stout Boys from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; McGroovin’ from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and the Wild Irish Acres Step Dancers beginning at 6:30 p.m.. The evening is topped off with the public involved in karaoke from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m..

On Sunday, the Robert Stump Duo is to perform from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Hundreds of partiers annually attend the celebration that for a half-dozen years has heralded the approach of spring for people in central New York.

Duffy said the recent cold, stormy weather might scare off some people, but it’s is expected to clear up before the weekend.

“Sham-Rock the Block offers a great opportunity for people to get out and enjoy Irish traditions,” she said.

For details, call Linda Duffy at 361-2559 or Duffy’s Tavern at 668-5323.