Irishman of Year announced

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus will honor Martin Fitzgerald II of Hague as the next Irishman of the Year on Saturday, March 17 at 6 p.m.

Fitzgerald is a community volunteer and recipient of the Ticonderoga Alumni Association’s Special Service Award, for service to his community and the students of the Ticonderoga Central School District.

The celebration will be held at the group’s dining hall on Montcalm Street.

“Come help us roast Martin ‘Marty’ Fitzgerald as our Irishman of the Year at our dinner,” said knight Tom Blanchard. “No one has ever gone away hungry. Be sure to come out and have a fun night.”

Fitzgerald grew up in Sabbath Day Point and attended Hague Central School until it closed in 1979. He is a 1981 graduate of Ticonderoga High School and earned an associate’s degree from Delhi College.

Fitzgerald has been active in both the towns of Hague and Ticonderoga, including 35 years with the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, serving as assistant chief, vice president, and president of the department’s board of directors. He also was involved in the construction of the current Hague Fire Station, serving as project chairman.

He has been a member of the Hague Town Council since 2012 and has served on the Ticonderoga Central School Board since 2011.

Fitzgerald is also a member of Elks Lodge 1494 of Ticonderoga.

“He’s always willing to lend a helping hand to any organization’s fundraising activities,” Blanchard said. “If anyone has attended a chicken barbecue in Hague or in recent years at the Elks or the Knights of Columbus in Ti, Marty can always be found either flipping chickens or directing the activities from his director’s chair.”

He resides in Sabbath Day Point with his wife, Heidi, and their sons, Nicholas and Michael.

Knights will be serving corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potato, turnip and rolls, along with cake for dessert. Donation is $15 a person. The hall will open at 3 p.m. and serve dinner at 6 p.m., with roast to follow dinner. Live Irish music will be performed by Loose Monkeys from 8-11 p.m.

Blanchard said only 100 tickets will be sold. To make a reservation, call the Knights of Columbus St. Isaac Joques Council 333 at 518-585-6520. If no one answers, leave a message. Patrons can also call Richard Liddell at 518-585-6280 to make a reservation.