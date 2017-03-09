Irishman of Year set to kick off

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Irishman of the Year for 2017 will be businessman Michael Shaw.

Shaw is an active member of the community and the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parish, Irishman coordinator Thomas Blanchard said.

“Most people know Mike through his 35 year career with Stewart’s Shops,” Blanchard said. “He served as manager in Ticonderoga, Port Henry and Bolton Landing, along with numerous other duties.”

Recently, Shaw has been manager of the newly-reopened Mt. Severance General Store and Deli in Schroon Lake.

“Mike is a past grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Isaac Jogues Council 333, from 1992 to ‘93, where he also served as youth chairman,” Blanchard said. “Mike is also a member of Ticonderoga Lodge 1494 of the Elks, where he has been honored as Elk of the Year. He has also been chairman of the Hoop Shoot Committee at the Elks for many years, supporting the youth of our community.”

He said everyone is invited to honor and roast Shaw at the Irishman of the Year event.

Irishman of the Year will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus hall on Montcalm Street.

Doors will open at 4 p.m., with Irish music from the band Loose Monkeys from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

A traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m., with the Irishman presentation following the meal.

Music will resume from 8 to 10 p.m. after the presentation.

The cost, including dinner, is $15 a person; call 585-6520 to make a reservation.