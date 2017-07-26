Iron Center Museum needs work

× The Moriah Iron Center Museum is in need of repairs, a new study shows. The town is looking for grant funding for the work. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – Repairs to the Town of Moriah’s Iron Center Museum would add up to almost $200,000.

That’s the report from architect Fred Keil of Morrisonville after a study he conducted of the former Witherbee-Sherman Mining Company structure.

The Iron Center building was originally a carriage house, ice house and laboratory for testing iron ore, built in the late 1800s. It was converted to a local history museum in 1998.

As a first step, the town will remove the heavy shuttered doors at the front of the building, which have water damage. Those doors are not used.

The town will go to just the inner glass doors, behind the shutters.

“We´re basically going back,” Town Councilor Luci Carpenter said. “Those are the original doors that were there.”

Keil released a comprehensive study of the former carriage house building.

“I’ve spent quite a bit of time there to find out what the problem is,” Keil said at a public informational meeting. “The shutters have deteriorated very badly. They’re just about completely gone.”

The shuttered doors are 10-by-6 feet in size, he said, and water is getting in.

“It gets in and things rot away,” Keil said. “When you take the shutters off you have a perfectly good pair of doors.”

The shutters don’t need to be there, he said. He recommended they remove the shutter doors as a short-term option, and save the hinges.

“The casings are fine; they’re in perfect condition,” Keil said.

Keil said it would cost $20,000 for new doors that would last 25 years, or $45,000 for mahogany, which would be good for 40 to 50 years, plus $8,000 to install.

“Can we do it (installation) ourselves?” Town Councilor Paul Salerno asked.

“We have to train the people,” Keil said. “The hinges are stainless steel, very difficult to screw in. It can be done with your own crew, but I should be around to supervise a little bit.”

He estimated the cost for all the work would be $198,574, and would include signage, lighting, heating system, windows, ventilation, cupola, painting, roofing, flashing, and building upgrades.

“You have rotting mortar, falling out in places,” Keil said. “Your ice house door is in very bad shape; it’s ready to fall out. The boiler on the second floor is leaking a little bit of water. It is standing on the original boards. It should be standing on sheet metal.”

Water getting under shingles in the winter, freezing and separating them, and the roof deck on the ice house should be replaced.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said the town got a state Department of State grant for the Iron Center Doors and Building study.

“The building was completely rehabbed in 1995,” Scozzafava said. “Through the years due to weather and deterioration and a lot of other issues, we’ve come to the conclusion we need to address some of these major capital improvements.”

The next step is to get funding for the work, he said.