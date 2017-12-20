IRS scam making rounds in North Country

× Expand File photo Authorities are urging residents to be on the lookout for scam artists purporting to be IRS agents.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The woman’s voice was pleasant, but her tone was threatening.

And it ended in a cloud of static screeching.

“We received a threatening call saying the IRS is suing us and action will be taken soon if I don’t call this number back,” a tipster told The Sun.

The reader and her neighbor were rattled after they received the identical calls last week from a “202” area code.

But the call was bogus, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which initiates most contacts through regular mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

The Westport resident reported the issue to the district attorney and the state Attorney General’s office.

While there are special circumstances in which the IRS will call or visit a home or business — namely to follow up on delinquent tax payments — taxpayers will generally first receive several notices through the mail.

The agency does not “call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer,” according to their website.

The agency is prohibited from threatening to bring in law enforcement officials to have people arrested for not paying, and cannot demand residents pay taxes without the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they claim is owed.

The so-called IRS scam in which a caller poses as a government official demanding payment for unpaid taxes and threatening consumers with arrest if they do not pay up remains pervasive across the state, according to the attorney general’s office.

“These scammers often use fake government logos in their email and caller ID spoofing so that the victim’s caller ID box says ‘Internal Revenue Service’ or displays the phone number of the Internal Revenue Service,” the agency said in a statement issued in March.

“The IRS will never demand immediate payment or payment information over the phone.”

It is estimated that consumers lose $40 billion a year through telemarketing fraud, according to the attorney general.

Readers are asked by the attorney general’s office to never engage this type of caller or provide any personal information.

Calls suspected of being fraudulent should be reported to 1-800-771-7755.

“We also know that for every complaint received, there are many other instances in which New Yorkers fall victim to these practices but do not realize that they have been targeted or that they should file a complaint,” said state Assemblyman Brian Kavanagh, who chairs the Assembly’s Consumer Affairs and Protection Committee, in a statement.