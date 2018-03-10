It’s about ‘thyme’ for another Easter Egg Hunt

× Expand Photo provided Kids line up around the backyard field at the Minerva Central School ahead of the annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the It’s About Thyme Farm. The Colletti Family, which owns the nursery and greenhouse, provides all the items for the event, including 150 baskets and 5,000 Easter eggs.

OLMSTEDVILLE | What started as a way of making children happy has turned into a labor of love for Olmstedville residents Diane and Steve Colletti.

The Collettis, who operate the It’s About Thyme Farm, are now in their ninth year of sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt for kids in the Minerva area, which this year will be held on Saturday, March 31 at noon behind the Minerva Central School.

Putting together the annual Easter Egg Hunt is a task that takes Diane much of the year to accomplish.

“I start shopping the day after Easter for the following Easter,” she said. “I shop year round and look for sales.”

The egg hunt keeps growing over the years, but there is no way she would consider stopping.

In fact, the family is inextricably linked to the annual event. In 2011, the third year of the event, Colletti’s son Mark was going to be the Easter Bunny, but he passed away the day before at the age of 24.

The town thought the Easter Egg Hunt would be canceled, but Colletti said she went over to the school grounds and set up the event, then turned it over to volunteers from the town.

“They wanted to cancel it, but I knew there were a lot of kids looking forward to it. I knew my son was looking forward to it,” she said.

The Easter Egg Hunt has always been, with no age limits for the children who participate. However, she has learned how to set up the event for the different aged children.

“We put bigger items in the middle and the big kids run to the middle, which leaves the smaller kids at the edges,” Colletti said.

The Its About Thyme Farm buys everything given away at the Easter Egg Hunt, including 150 Easter baskets, bicycles, teen baskets containing tablets, and adult baskets and flowers.

“There will be over 5,000 eggs for the kids,” Colletti said.

As of March 1, Colletti had put together 100 of the 150 baskets, making them all herself.

Colletti always makes extra baskets and goodie bags because she doesn’t want to see any kids crying because they didn’t win something.