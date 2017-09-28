It’s all in the family at Moose Calling Contest in Indian Lake

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South The contestants from the grown up division in the Moose Calling Contest at Indian Lake are shown on stage after the judging. First through third place prizes were awarded to the winners. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South Genevieve DeMahy of Baltimore took second place in the grown up division of the Moose Calling Contest. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South Just like her father, Lucia Samper took first place in the Moose Calling Contest. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South Nick Samper of Rochester, using his patented cardboard tube, took first place in the grown up division of the Moose Calling Contest of the 8th annual Great Adirondack Moose Festival in Indian Lake, Sept. 23-24. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South Kid winners at the Moose Calling Contest included Lucia Samper, first place, Andrea Puterko, second place, and Cecelia Samper, third place. Prev Next

INDIAN LAKE | Three members of the Samper family took home prizes from the Moose Calling Contest at the 8th annual Great Adirondack Moose Festival in Indian Lake, Sept. 23.

Nick Samper of Rochester took first place in the grown up division of the Moose Calling Contest.

Samper’s daughters, Lucia and Cecelia took first and third in the children’s division. Like father, like daughter, the three family members used a cardboard tube from a roll of paper towels to make there moose calls.

Rounding out the winners were: grown up division second place, Genevieve DeMahy from Baltimore, Md., and in third place, Nola DeGallo from Renssalaer.

Second place in the children’s division was hometown favorite, Andrea Puterko of Indian Lake. Puterko said she had practiced for four years before entering the contest.

The Moose Calling Contest was emceed by Ed Kanze of Bloomingdale, nature writer and licensed Adirondacks guide.

Kanze’s daughter, Jasmine, helped judge the contest.

He offered the audience some moose facts before the competition, including that they can run 35 mph, faster even than Olympic sprinters. While a bull moose in New York State will grow to about 800 pounds, the Alaskan moose can grow as large as 1,500 pounds. A moose will eat 35 to 60 pounds of food per day. They are excellent swimmers and can swim up to 12 miles at a time.

Kanze said a moose will kneel down in the snow and use its front legs like snow shows.

People have kept moose as pets, riding animals, and dairy animals. Someone in Sweden produces moose cheese, which sells for $450 per pound.

And, he added, domesticated moose can be as clever as a horse, and they can even be house-broken. Kanze said moose can be substance abusers - being attracted to gasoline fumes or exhaust.

Kanze said moose are highly vocal because they are hard to see in the forest, even by other moose.