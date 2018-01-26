It’s carnival time!

× Expand Photo provided The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival poster, designed by artist Garry Trudeau.

SARANAC LAKE | One of the grandest traditions of winter in the Adirondacks returns next week as the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival begins Friday, Feb. 2, and runs through Thursday, Feb. 11.

GRAND MARSHALS

Heading into the carnival, the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee has named the Bevilacqua Family as its 2018 Grand Marshal for the Gala Parade on Feb. 10.

“The Bevilacquas have made Saranac Lake their home since Carl and Elizabeth “Jim” Bevilacqua moved here in the 1940s to own and operate the Post Office Pharmacy on Main Street,” the organizing committee said in a statement.

The six Bevilacqua children were born in Saranac Lake, and all live and work here today.”

“The Bevilacquas are excited to be part of Carnival and say they love their family, friends and community, and feel blessed to live in their hometown of Saranac Lake,” said the committee.

Other Bevilacqua family members include James “Jimbo” Bevilacqua; Mary Raymond, wife of 45 years to the late football coach legend John Raymond; Michael “Beef” Bevilacqua; Cherrie Sayles; Janie Rabideau and Bob Bevilacqua along with their families.

The Bevilacquas will be honored at the Grand Marshal Reception on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. held at the Hotel Saranac at 100 Main Street.

The Grand Marshal Reception is a free event. Snacks will be served and a cash bar will be available.

The reception is followed by the Winter Carnival Royalty Dinner at 6 p.m. which is by reservation only and requires a meal choice, the cost is $32.

To RSVP for the dinner, contact Milt Adams at 518-891-4367 by Jan. 26.

THE BUTTON

Another highlight to the annual event has become the artwork of Garry Trudeau, as he has created the design for the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Button since 1981.

Using the Winter Carnival’s designated theme “Adirondack Festival,” Trudeau’s illustration shows “Doonesbury” character Zonker hiking with a backpack while looking out on an Adirondack mountain vista with fireworks in the sky.

The button costs $4 and will be available during Winter Carnival at its headquarters located at the ROOST office and available through mail order by sending a check payable to Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee to Barb Martin, 230 Broadway, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.

Past Winter Carnival buttons are also available for $5.

For more information contact Barb Martin at (518) 891-2382. There is an additional cost for shipping based on quantity of buttons ordered.

Planning has already begun for the feature attraction of the carnival, as workers are plaining out the ice field from where they will take the giant cubes to help create the annual ice palace.

The palace is open throughout the carnival and as long as the temperatures allow it to be safe.

For more information on the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, visit saranaclakewintercarnival.com.