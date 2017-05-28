It’s dinner and concert at church

The Ticonderoga Methodist Church is hosting a choral concert, dinner

by

TICONDEROGA – A choral concert will kick-off the next free community fellowship dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

The dinner will be held on Sunday, June 4, from 4:30-6 p.m.

“The Champlain Valley Chorale will be performing their spring concert at the church the same day, so come for the concert and stay for dinner,” said dinner co-organizer Joan Viault. “Come and enjoy the festive spirit in Fellowship Hall.”

The Champlain Valley Chorale will present its spring concert, “Music For Stage and Screen,” at 3 p.m. at the church on June 4.

Viault said veterans are encouraged to attend — the dinner is being held between Memorial Day and the recognition of D-Day in World War II on June 6.

A roast pork dinner including roasted potatoes and vegetables will be served. An array of pies and other desserts and beverages will also be available.

Everyone is welcome, Viault said. Reservations are not necessary.

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting. While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are also available.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker Street in Ticonderoga, near Moses-Ludington Hospital.

