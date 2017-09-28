It’s festival time at Fort Ti

× Expand Photo provided Fort Ticonderoga is holding its Heritage, Harvest and Horse Festival this weekend.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga will celebrate all things fall on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Heritage, Harvest and Horse Festival will be set in the midst of the King’s Garden heirloom apple trees and the Adirondack landscape.

Fort Ticonderoga will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The festival’s featured activities include live music; horse-drawn wagon rides; “localvore” food, including homemade jams, jellies and pies; Adirondack beer and wines; the annual vegetable, seed and plant Sale; a Harvest Market, featuring locally grown and handmade products, including perennials and produce, maple syrup, honey and apple products.

Admission to the Heritage, Harvest and Horse Festival is included with a Fort Ticonderoga general admission ticket.

“There will be demonstrations of equestrian sports and military programs; family fun activities, including horse-drawn wagon rides and heritage games; a guided tour of the historic gardens’ animals from the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge; and Adirondack beer and wine,” said Fort President Beth Hill. “You can explore the lively and colorful harvest market, get lost in the six-acre corn maze, enjoy centuries of stories from the water on a Carillon boat cruise and explore the fall splendor at Fort Ticonderoga on Lake Champlain nestled between the Adirondack and Green mountains.”

The fort has goats, alpacas, working oxen and fox hunting Green Mountain Hounds coming.

Some festival fall activities include face painting, creating a customized leaf book, sack races, colonial kids’ games, pumpkin painting, animal masks, natural dying, book reading in the teahouse, corn crafts and other hands-on activities.

A boat cruise is at 1 and 3:30 p.m. aboard Fort Ticonderoga’s 60-foot Carillon with a special tour around the Ticonderoga Peninsula. To make a reservation, call 518-585-2821.

Fort Ticonderoga’s Heroic Corn Maze will be open for visitors to explore the six-acre maze, which has a new design.