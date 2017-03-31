It’s over: Port Henry dissolves

× The Port Henry Village Hall will be dark soon, when the village government ends after 147 years. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – Village leaders had kind words for each other as the last Port Henry Board of Trustees meeting wrapped up recently.

The village is dissolving as a municipality on March 31, and the Town of Moriah will take over its properties and most responsibilities.

Village Mayor Ernest Guerin said Deputy Mayor/Trustee Matthew Brassard did a great job handling things when he couldn’t be around, due to work out of town.

“Your presence every day was appreciated by me and everyone else,” Guerin said. “It’s a sad day to a new beginning, in something we all have to look forward to.

“We still need to push ahead in the future.”

Brassard said he appreciates the faith Guerin had in him.

“You put your trust in me, a young man, to run this (village),” he said.

Guerin said dissolution won’t change the community.

“We’re still going to be Port Henry,” the mayor said. “I had a lot of wonderful people working with me. The people have all been great. They made it a success. I’m very happy and we have to move forward.”

Former mayor and trustee Ruth McDonough was at the last meeting.

“It was my honor and privilege to work with you,” she told Guerin. “You will be missed. Thank you for your hard work.”

Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy LaFountain was at the meeting to present Guerin with an inscribed clock on behalf of the community.

Port Henry Fire Chief James Hughes also thanked village officials.

“Thank you for continued support,” he said. “It’s been a very positive experience.”

Joint Wastewater Treatment Facility/Water Plant operator Carl “Chip” Perry said he’s been with them for 21 years.

“The community should be happy and proud of what you have done,” Perry said. “You got $5 million to build the drinking water plant. That’s unheard of today.”

Village Department of Public Works Superintendent Daniel “Digger” Laing said the inventory of village property and equipment is finished and turned in.

“I want to thank the DPW crew for the hours of hard work they give every day,” Laing said. “This has been one of the best jobs I ever had.”

He also thanked Village Clerk Denise Daly and Acting Treasurer Janelle Jurkiewicz.

Daly said she appreciated the support from those she worked with.

“It’s been a sincere pleasure to work for the Village of Port Henry,” Daly said. “It has been my honor to serve the constituents of Port Henry for the last 10 years. I remain hopeful as we head toward our future together.”

Jurkiewicz came out of retirement to serve as treasurer in the last months of the village.

“It’s been a pleasure working for the village,” she said.

The village was incorporated on May 1, 1869, and has been around for 147 years. It currently has about 1,200 residents.

The village is winking out of existence at midnight on Friday, March 31, 2017. Voters approved dissolution in 2015, and affirmed the dissolution plan last year.