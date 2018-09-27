It’s pumpkin thyme again

× Long-time employee Wynette Ritchotte and Diane Colletti, owner of It’s About Thyme Farm get ready for the fall season. Photo by Tim Rowland

OLMSTEDVILLE | Seventeen years ago Diana and Steve Colletti were running a restaurant in Middletown, N.J., directly south of Manhattan, when terrorists flew two passenger jets into the Twin Towers.

The trauma was obviously unspeakable. As the nightmare unfolded, the wives of first responders sat at the tables waiting for word from their husbands, as the human toll became apparent.

“Half of the kids in school lost a parent,” Diane Collette said. It was then that the Collettis decided life was to short to spend it battling the madding crowds. Having vacationed in Schroon Lake they were familiar with the Adirondacks, and when their realtor in 2009 found them more than 150 acres in what seemed like the middle of nowhere, they jumped at the chance.

After putting up a greenhouse for their own use, people began to stop and ask what they were selling.

So it seemed as if a business might be possible, and they’ve been adding on ever since.

Now known as It’s About Thyme Farm, the fields and woods this time of year are home to a celebration of autumn, teeming with a rainbow of pumpkins, apples, mums and all the other talismans of fall, attracting people of all ages, from Florida to Connecticut. “It’s a nice way to end the season, because everyone is happy,” Diana said.

The self-pick farm has quickly become a tradition for locals and tourists alike, offering hayrides over hill and dale (watch for the occasional zombie or scarecrow) and free cider and donuts on the weekends. There’s much more, from holiday decorations to blown glass to jars of honey. It was bears, not zombies, that got into the hives this year.

“The bears took out four boxes, but they left me one,” Diana said.

The farm also specializes in fine blown glass, which Colletti — who has been studying the art — hopes to one day produce herself.

And while the variety of products at It’s About Thyme is quite broad, the focal point is the sprawling pumpkin patch peppered with fat orange globes that are ripe for the picking.

Pickers get some help, since Colletti and staff cut the fruit off the vine so no one commits that great pumpkin faux pas of snapping off the stem at its base.

Colletti loves doing some picking herself, as in picking out unusual varieties of pumpkins and gourds, little “treasures” that customers come across while perusing the patch.

× The pumpkin known as the Galeux d’Eysines (left) is one of many curiosities visitors will find in the farm’s patch. Photo by Tim Rowland

“Anything that’s odd, I get,” Colletti said. That includes the pumpkin known as Galeux d’Eysines, a salmon colored fruit that appears to be covered in growths (galeux being French for “mangy”) that strongly resemble peanut shells.

The people who enjoy the farm come from all walks of life, from kids to women arriving in a Mercedes and tiptoeing through the pumpkin patch in high heels.

“The weekends are crazy, and Columbus Day is the busiest,” Colletti said. “We try to have something different each year, because you have to give people a reason to keep coming back.”

It’s About Thyme Farm, or “the pumpkin patch,” as it’s called in the community, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through Oct. 30. It’s located at 32 Smith Road in Olmstedville, and more information is available online at itsaboutthymefarm.com.