Italian night marks church supper

TICONDEROGA | It’s Italian night at the next free Ticonderoga Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church.

The dinner will be on Sunday, April 8 in Fellowship Hall from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The dinner menu will be spaghetti and meat balls, tossed salad and garlic bread. Assorted desserts and beverages will also be available.

Organizers said reservations are not necessary.

Penny Mason, one of the coordinators of the free dinner program, said many residents look forward to the monthly meals.

“We want to remind everyone that all are welcome to attend the free dinners held each month,” she said “There’s always plenty of good food, conversation and laughter enjoyed by all.”

The free monthly dinner program is usually held on the first Sunday of each month. It is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting.

While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are also available.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga.

For more information about the free dinners or the church, contact the church office at 518-585-7995 or visit the church web site: tifumc.com.