J. Gallup Farms: Success with ‘Fickle Pickles’ and pot pies leads to meal delivery, catering

WARRENSBURG — For years, the front porch of a bungalow on Upper Main St. in Warrensburg has provided a variety of homemade food items for summer visitors.

Since 2011, passersby have stopped to purchase home-baked pies, cookies, and specialty breads, savory jams and desserts or ‘you-bake’ pot pies, all created by Julie Gallup of J. Gallup Farms, accompanying her fresh-from-the-garden produce.

Gallup’s fresh-pack “Fickle Pickles,” her claim to fame, have earned her home-based enterprise considerable notoriety across the northeast U.S. These sweet-yet-tart pickles became so popular, she started selling them wholesale to specialty and gourmet markets from Saratoga to Albany. Last summer, she produced 80 gallons of her Fickle Pickles per week.

This year, she’s marketed a $7 lunch “meal deal” of a daily sandwich selection, accompanied by a drink and dessert — and dozens of people each day stop by and pick up their bagged lunches at her side door.

Those who are busy can have their meals delivered at work — and people are loving the option.

“We offer a good quality homemade lunch at a reasonable price for working people,” Harrington said.

She’s also started a catering enterprise as well as creating new food items like meat breads, candies and quiche since she hired a full-time employee, Mandy Denton, to help her out, beginning last year.

“We will be coming up with more products soon,” she said.

Despite her success, Harrington is modest about her accomplishments.

“We’re just old-fashioned country cooks that can create whatever anyone is looking for,” she said.