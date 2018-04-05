Jack Wax party a treasured tradition in Thurman

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Volunteers including Susan Shepler (right foreground) serve up food for folks attending Thurman’s annual Jack Wax party, a beloved community event — held each March for 59 years — that raises money to combat cancer.

ATHOL | Al Mundy leaned against the kitchen sink in the Thurman Town Hall, watching fellow volunteers serve up portions of hearty food for dozens of people during the town’s legendary Jack Wax Party held Saturday, March 10.

When asked what the annual event meant to him, Mundy’s hearty laugh ended abruptly and his smile sank into a grim expression. The event, held each year in March, raises money for the area chapter of the American Cancer Society.

“It means a lot to me to see so many people coming out for this event — my niece and brother in-law just died recently from cancer,” he said.

For 59 years or so, crowds have attended the Jack Wax party, which heralds the coming of spring and provides relief from cabin fever — as well as raising money for the Cancer Society’s work in assisting local patients and supporting research into therapies and potential cures.

About 100 people attended this year, raising about $1,000 for the cause. The money was not only collected through dinner revenue, but from direct donations as well as excess cash given by people to purchase food.

In addition, three local children — Lauryn and Ella Constantineau and Austin Shepler — received tips from the public as they got drinks, meals and desserts for people and cleaned up tables. The three donated all their tips to the cause, volunteer Paula Hubert said.

“Those three are great little kids,” she said.

Hubert said the Jack Wax party was a beloved tradition in the area that attracted people from afar.

“People love coming here for this 59-year tradition,” she said. “They’re looking forward to spring, and they like the music,” she added, referring to the homegrown mountain music of Hoddy Ovitt and his band.

Shirley Wendling, serving up turkey and gravy, added her thoughts.

“People come together to connect with neighbors they don’t see all winter,” she said.

Susan Shepler, who organized the Jack Wax party this year along with Nancy and Don Decker and others from the Thurman Station Association, offered a comment while she served up food.