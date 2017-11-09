Jackson wins in Essex despite write-in challenge

Pete DeMola
Ron Jackson will be the next Town of Essex Supervisor, fending off a write-in challenge from Sharon Boisen. The Essex County Board of Elections counted the ballots on Thursday, Nov. 9.
ESSEX | Ron Jackson will be the next Town of Essex Supervisor, fending off a write-in challenge from a longstanding political rival.
Jackson, a Republican, ran unopposed on the ballot and received 159 votes on Tuesday.
Former two-term supervisor Sharon Boisen received 68 votes as a write-in candidate, according to the official count by the Essex County Board of Elections on Thursday.
Absentee ballots are due back by Nov. 15, but aren’t expected to change the outcome.
The bid is the third consecutive election in which Boisen has fallen short in seeking the seat.
The tangle between Jackson and Boisen is the latest in a rivalry that goes back at least a decade.
Jackson served as town supervisor from 2001 to 2009 — and rose to Vice Chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors — before being defeated by Boisen, an independent.
Boisen served two terms until she lost the seat to Ed Gardner, a Republican backed by Jackson, in 2013.
Boisen attempted to unseat Gardner in 2015, but fell short.
Gardner announced his retirement this year, and the seat became open.
Filing deadlines came and went, and no candidates emerged to challenge Jackson, who is also a former Essex County Republican Committee Chairman.
But Jackson suspected Boisen would make a bid for the seat.
“I knew she was going to run,” Jackson told The Sun on Thursday. “The question was how. I suspected right from the beginning she would do a write-in because she failed twice on the ballot.”
Jackson said he ran for his old job because he was displeased with how Boisen handled the town’s $11.2 million sewer project during her tenure.
And as the town moves to complete an ongoing water project, he said he remains skeptical of her ability to oversee the effort.
“I didn’t consider her to be a competent supervisor,” Jackson told The Sun on Thursday. “I didn’t want her to handle that the same way the sewer was.”
Boisen described her campaign as “a combination of efforts.”
“We believe the people should have viable options when voting and that no one should walk into office uncontested,” Boisen told The Sun in an email.
Asked why she didn’t run a traditional campaign, she responded, “Opportunity to challenge through ‘traditional means’ had expired by the time efforts began.”
“With Mr. Jackson aware of our last minute efforts, he obtained 159 (to date) votes of confidence from 466 registered voters in Essex,” Boisen said.
Running a write-in campaign is not entirely unheard of in Essex County.
Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano was swept into office in a shock upset two years ago as a write-in, and his predecessor, Bill Grinnell, fell short in a rematch this week, losing by a 3 to 1 margin.
In Schroon Lake, Don Miller ran a spirited write-in campaign for a town council seat, but failed to secure a victory.
Gretel Schueller waged a successful campaign for Essex Town Council in 2015, winning by just three votes.
Jackson said he was undeterred that a segment of the populace threw their weight behind his longtime rival and said it wouldn’t affect his ability to govern.
“Most people face opposition and it is what it is,” he said.
Top priorities for the town, he said, are finishing improvements on the water treatment plan and continued improvement of the local road system.
At the county level, Jackson said he wanted to tackle “monetary and infrastructure problems,” as well as lend his expertise as the county weighs the creation of a countywide emergency response district.
Jackson is an active member of the Willsboro-Essex EMS.
“There will be an active EMT that can help Shaun (Gillilland), Patty (Bashaw) and (Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman) Randy Preston working on this and providing an EMT perspective as well,” Jackson said.
Ten incumbent supervisors in Essex County ran uncontested this year, including James Monty (Lewis), Noel Merrihew (Elizabethtown), Tom Scozzafava (Moriah), Joe Pete Wilson, Jr. (Keene), Steven McNally (Minerva), Mike Marnell (Schroon), Michael “Ike” Tyler (Westport), Shaun GIllilland (Willsboro), Archie Depo (Jay) and Charles Harrington (Crown Point).
Robin DeLoria and Dean Montroy ran uncontested for open seats in Newcomb and St. Armand, respectively.