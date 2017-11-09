Jackson wins in Essex despite write-in challenge

× Expand Pete DeMola Ron Jackson will be the next Town of Essex Supervisor, fending off a write-in challenge from Sharon Boisen. The Essex County Board of Elections counted the ballots on Thursday, Nov. 9.

ESSEX | Ron Jackson will be the next Town of Essex Supervisor, fending off a write-in challenge from a longstanding political rival.

Jackson, a Republican, ran unopposed on the ballot and received 159 votes on Tuesday.

Former two-term supervisor Sharon Boisen received 68 votes as a write-in candidate, according to the official count by the Essex County Board of Elections on Thursday.

Absentee ballots are due back by Nov. 15, but aren’t expected to change the outcome.

The bid is the third consecutive election in which Boisen has fallen short in seeking the seat.

The tangle between Jackson and Boisen is the latest in a rivalry that goes back at least a decade.

Jackson served as town supervisor from 2001 to 2009 — and rose to Vice Chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors — before being defeated by Boisen, an independent.

Boisen served two terms until she lost the seat to Ed Gardner, a Republican backed by Jackson, in 2013.

Boisen attempted to unseat Gardner in 2015, but fell short.

Gardner announced his retirement this year, and the seat became open.

Filing deadlines came and went, and no candidates emerged to challenge Jackson, who is also a former Essex County Republican Committee Chairman.

But Jackson suspected Boisen would make a bid for the seat.

“I knew she was going to run,” Jackson told The Sun on Thursday. “The question was how. I suspected right from the beginning she would do a write-in because she failed twice on the ballot.”

Jackson said he ran for his old job because he was displeased with how Boisen handled the town’s $11.2 million sewer project during her tenure.

And as the town moves to complete an ongoing water project, he said he remains skeptical of her ability to oversee the effort.

“I didn’t consider her to be a competent supervisor,” Jackson told The Sun on Thursday. “I didn’t want her to handle that the same way the sewer was.”

Boisen described her campaign as “a combination of efforts.”

“We believe the people should have viable options when voting and that no one should walk into office uncontested,” Boisen told The Sun in an email.