Jail getting new radios, body cams

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Jail is getting a big electronics upgrade intended to make the operation more efficient and safe.

Sheriff Richard Cutting got the Public Safety Committee of the Essex County Board of Supervisors to approve more than $75,000 in upgrades and additions to systems at the 120-bed facility in Lewis on Monday.

Costs include $31,391 for deputy and correction officer body cameras and car dash cams, covering three vehicles and 12 deputies. Sergeants at the jail already have the body cams, the sheriff said.

The county will also pay $18,592 for a jail inmate census system from Security Integrations. Correction officers will use Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) pipes to make rounds inside the jail and monitor inmates. Sensor buttons will be placed at locations inside and outside the building, the sheriff said.

“We can place a button anywhere, and they have to touch it with the pipe to record they were there,” he said. “When they get back, they place the pipe in a dock and it downloads the information.”

If any problems or questions come up, reports can be compiled and printed out, he said.

The last item is $25,232 for new handheld two-way radios in the jail. Cutting said the previous radios are 10 years old and wearing out.

The money is from budgeted funds. A final vote on the purchases will be at the board’s December meeting.

Cutting said the jail has 41 federal inmates now, and is receiving $4,100 a day for boarding them from the U.S. Marshal Service.

The Essex County Office of Emergency Services is getting some needed grant funds for the 911 center, Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish told the committee.

He said the county will receive a state Public Safety Answering Point grant for $170,972, and a $798,157 formula-based Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant.

Both are through the state Division of Homeland Security, and were approved by the committee.

Supervisors also met Terri Morse, the new director of community services for Essex County Mental Health Services.

Mental Health Director Steve Valley said the county has approved her appointment, and approval is awaited from the state.

Morse said she started in 2009 at Mental Health Services, was at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation Center before that as a counselor, and in private industry sales before that.

“My joke is, I still sell, but I sell hope now,” she said. “I’m looking forward to taking on the responsibility.”