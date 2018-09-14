Jail guard shortfall concerns county leaders

× Warren County Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree (left) describes to county supervisors on Aug. 27 how a growing shortage in county jail staffing is due to a reluctance by jail guards to work overtime and monotonous duties associated with the position. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Retaining jail guards and recruiting people to take on the position has become a significant problem in Warren County, area law enforcement officials warned county supervisors last week.

County Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree told supervisors last week that duties of the position, including long or inconvenient shifts and the monotony of monitoring prisoners one-on-one, has prompted guards to find other employment and discouraged applicants for guard positions.

Lamouree said the retention and recruiting problems have left the county jail with six guard positions short of the normal level, and has boosted overtime pay expenditures for guarding inmates.

Overtime compensation paid year-to-date has reached $453,000 — yet the county budgeted $350,000 for all of 2018, he said.

That the problem stemmed from state mandates requiring guards to sit for hours watching individual prisoners who are classified as mentally ill or have talked of committing suicide, according to Lamouree, and the number of prisoners requiring such monitoring had doubled this year.

He blamed the increase due to the prevalence of drugs and alcohol abuse nowadays.

Lamouree said that of 140 people incarcerated in Warren County Jail recently, 67 of the 140 inmates were taking psychotropic drugs and between 75 and 80 were undergoing mental health treatment or counseling.

Sheriff Bud York criticized the state for committing people with mental health issues into jail instead of sending them to institutions where they could receive appropriate treatment.

“The state wants counties to have their guards sit and watch these people, and it costs taxpayers a lot of money,” said York, noting that many jail guards have sought to be transferred to the position of road patrol officer.

Lamouree added that guards were now seeking to spend more time with their families, rather than be working long hours of overtime.

Warrensburg Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said that state prison guards were paid $10,000 more than county jail guards, and that contributed to the problem of retaining and recruiting local corrections staff.

Supervisors discussed potentially raising salaries of the jail guard posts or relaxing the residency requirements.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said that the challenges of retaining and recruiting county jail guards was a statewide dilemma.

He said that in Westchester County — where he worked until this year — county legislators were facing overtime costs exceeding their budget by $3 million to $4 million, and were experiencing three to four times as many resignations by jail guards than in prior years.

Glens Falls Ward 4 Supervisor William Loeb noted that the excess cost to taxpayers was realistically about $90,000, because if the six empty positions were filled, their salaries would total about $390,000.