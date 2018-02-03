Jambs on Main jumps into Westport’s social setting

× Benji White serves up some coffee at Jambs on Main in Westport. The coffee shop, opened since Oct. 4, offers coffee’s and other drinks while hoping to expand to a breakfast menu by summer. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT | A pair of Tuft’s University skiers found their way into downtown Westport one morning, looking for a place to find a cup of coffee.

They found a place with a “coffee” and “open” side along Main Street, entering the shop to find out what it had to offer.

Behind the county, Benji White offered up the coffee options and then went to work making them each a cup.

White has been the owner and operator of Jambs on Main since the first week of October, offering mostly coffees along with teas, cappuccinos, lattes and espressos.

“The response, I would say, has been overwhelmingly overwhelming,” said White with a smile as he whipped up a cup of hot chocolate. “The people of the community have been very supportive.”

White said at times the shop also will offer locally based goods like muffins and other baked goods, as well as a small selection of other foods.

White said the popularity of the shop has continued to grow because many come to get together with friends, both old and new, to sip and speak to each other.

“This who has filled a social need that people seem to have,” White said. “I can’t tell you how many people have said they have met more people here in the last there months than they have in 10 years living in Westport. They come here to be with each other. It almost functions like a social hub.”

Jambs also entered the Westport business seen during a time when the town was experiencing a boom in new business with Jambs, Ledge Hill Brewery and the art gallery on Main Street.

“These openings seem to have boosted the town a lot and people are saying they feel they now have more reasons to come into the downtown and that is really nice to hear,” White said.

While the coffee business has been percolating, White said they plan to expand their services in a couple of ways as they head toward summer.

“We have an ice cream freezer and a soft serve machine we hope to set up later in the winter,” White said. “We are also doing work in the kitchen over the winter to start in the somber with a rollout of breakfast.”