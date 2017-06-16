Japanese knotweed raising eyebrows

× Japanese knotweed, shown growing near the intersection of Route 9 and Valley Farm Road in Pottersville, is an invasive species that is found all around the state. The fast-growing leafy plant pushes out native plants. Photo by Christopher South

POTTERSVILLE — If you visit the Black Bear Inn in Pottersville, you might notice a tall, leafy plant growing around the intersection of U.S. Rt. 9 and Valley Farm Road.

Referred to as “Chinese bamboo” by Pottersville resident Pat Powers, the invasive plant was identified as Japanese knotweed by Emily Pomeroy, seasonal educator with the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program (APIPP).

Pomeroy referred the Sun to Zachary Simek, who is a terrestrial invasive species project coordinator with APIPP.

“Japanese knotweed was introduced to the area quite a while ago – probably in the 1800s,” Simek said.

Simek said the plant was probably brought to the United States from East Asia in ornamental plants. He said the plant had some popularity, even in more modern times, because it can create a natural, green fence along property lines, growing thick and fast.

“The problem is it can take over significant areas quickly,” Simek said.

According to Simek, Japanese knotweed can grow as much as two feet in a couple of weeks, particularly in the spring. It also doesn’t have any native predators or parasites that might hinder its expansion.

“It can grow as quickly as it likes, and soon out-shadows native species,” he said.

Simek said the knotweed often grows along roads and it can obscure the line-of-site at intersections and block signage, requiring maintenance by highway departments, which costs money. Simek said because knotweed grows taller and quicker than native plants, it has to be cut more often.

Simek said although it is not a bamboo species, like bamboo it has a large root system. He said knotweed is also one of the first things growing on the landscape, and it robs growing space and uses nutrients from native species. Eliminating knotweed is difficult because if you cut it up the plant is easily spread.

“It is usually spread by a small piece of the root or a small part of the stem being relocated. A piece the size of your thumbnail can result in an infestation,” Simek said. “Mowing that breaks apart the stems or digging contaminated fill are common factors for accidentally moving the plant around. That’s why you see it frequently along roadways.”

Simek said the AIPP has some capacity to perform active knotweed management on public lands, such as state roadways, or where knotweed encroaches on natural areas of conservation, including the entire Adirondack Park area.

For homeowners, Simek recommends treating knotwood with as minimal amount of herbicide as possible. He said small groups, such as a couple of stalks, could be dug up. Larger areas require chemical spraying, but continual maintenance is required.

Town supervisor Craig Leggett said he has worked with Simek on the knotweed problem in Pottersville, and he is currently waiting on a return call from the state Department of Transportation.

“One of the issues we have to deal with is whose land is it on,” Leggett said.

Leggett said if the invasive species is down-land from the roadway, the town has some ability to act, but must get permission from the state to treat knotweed on state property.

Leggett said phramites are actually a bigger problem than knotweed.

For information about Japanese knotweed, visit adkinvasives.com/species_of_concern/japanese-knotweed/?in=terrestrial-target-species.