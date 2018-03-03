Jaunt to museum and tulips planned

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Historical Society wants residents to join the staff for a one-day bus excursion to the New York State Museum in Albany, with a stop at the Tulip Festival, on Saturday, May 12.

The bus will depart the Hancock House on Moses Circle at 8 a.m. that day, stop at the Chester Town Hall to pick up additional passengers, and travel to the State Museum to view exhibits on Women’s Suffrage and World War I, as well as the additional exhibits and displays that commemorate New York history.

“This trip is one that our members have requested and ties into the exhibit themes currently at the Hancock House,” said Historical Society President Bill Dolback. “It will be a wonderful spring activity with something for everyone.”

The museum is featuring a New York Suffrage Centennial Votes for Women exhibit.

Following the museum, the bus will stop at the popular Tulip Festival, which is near the State Capital Building in downtown Albany.

Participants may take advantage of a variety of lunch venues and view the massive beds of tulips in bloom.

The bus will return to the Hancock House at about 5 p.m.

The cost of the trip is $45 per person and will include an on-board orientation and talks. Lunch is not included in the price. Reservations may be made by contacting the Historical Society at 518-585-7868 or via email at tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.