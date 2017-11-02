Jay to choose tax collector

JAY | Two candidates are squaring off for the tax collector position in Jay being vacated by the retirement of Valerie Coolidge.
Election Day is Nov. 7. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Amos and Julia Ward Theatre and the Jay Town Hall.
LORI DUCHARME
Age: 52
Occupation: New York State-certified math teacher at Champlain Valley Educational Services
Party line: Republican
Candidate background: Ducharme, a lifelong resident of Au Sable Forks, resides on a small farm with her husband of 24 years and four children.
Ducharme grew up on a farm in Au Sable Forks, graduated from high school at the top of her class, and completed a B.S. in Education (Cum Laude) and M.S. in Education at Plattsburgh State before the age of 25.
The candidate taught math at Clinton Community College, as well as outside programs at high schools and state prisons. She also served as a substitute teacher and tutor.
Prior to her current place of employment at CV-TEC, she worked as a probation officer in Essex County.
At CV-TEC, Ducharme has served as lead advisor for SkillsUSA, a national leadership organization for students enrolled in technical education centers, and served as a member of the finance committee at the regional level. Ducharme was nominated for the NYS SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year Award in 2016.
Ducharme continues to teach and tutor adult students and mentor new teachers. She became the treasurer for the teacher’s union; serves as coordinator for long-term disability insurance, acts an advisor for the North Country Logger’s Club, and serves as secretary/treasurer for the New York State Conservation Competition.
She continues to be active in the U.S. Pony Club and 4-H. Additional volunteer work includes the town youth bureau, women’s ministries, Relay for Life and Operation Christmas Child.
Do you have experience with financial audits and oversight measures? As treasurer for her teacher’s union, Ducharme said she has kept a close watch over finances and “checks everything to the penny.”
“I’ve never been audited, but if (state auditors) were to come, I have all the records available.”
Ducharme cited her role fundraising for charitable organizations, volunteer work and managing her family budget “to the penny with no major issues” as additional assets.
“I’m a very organized person,” Ducharme said. “And that’s why when the opening (for the job) came up, I said, ‘I can do this.’”
What’s a little-known fact about you? “I have been employed since 16 with no gap in unemployment, and graduated with both a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree before the age of 25 debt-free.”
SUSAN RICHARDS
Age: 43
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom, former clerk to the Town of Jay supervisor
Party line: Democratic
Candidate background: Richards, a Keeseville native, attended and graduated from AuSable Valley Central School.
The candidate holds a B.A. in Communications (Cum Laude) from Plattsburgh State University and an A.S. in Business Administration from Clinton Community College.
Richards is married to Stephen Richards and has two children. Since 1999, the family has lived in Au Sable Forks.
She served as the clerk to the Town of Jay Supervisor and budget officer from 2005 to 2015, and has currently serves as a AuSable Valley Central School board member.
During her tenure in town government, Richards worked directly with the tax collector and all department heads. She was appointed to the internal audit committee which monitored all departments that collected money to ensure proper procedures were in place and being followed.
Richards is involved in the performing arts community and has used her voice to bring awareness to many causes, raising money for benefits and sharing the joy of music.
Most recently, Richards launched “The Spotlight,” a summer camp program at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh.
She serves as treasurer for the newly formed not-for-profit Artistry Community Theatre, and is part of the founding board who helped to establish the 503(c).
Do you have experience with financial audits and oversight measures? Richards said she has seen the town through several successful financial audits — including a “full-blown” audit by the state comptroller’s office following Hurricane Irene in May 2012.
“Not only were we in the middle of a major disaster in town, trying to do books, securing funding for projects going on — FEMA, EPA — but at the same time, doing a New York State audit. Our audit was really good.
“I was the one working directly with auditor, and we had a wonderful audit.”
Richards cited her role as the town’s budget officer as an additional asset, particularly when it comes to collecting tax warrants.
“I used to do the entire budget, which means I understand the working component of that warrant,” Richards said. “I think having general knowledge of how the budget is put together is an advantage for the tax warrant.”
What’s a little-known fact about you? “I am a singer. I enjoy musicals. I’ve done a number of them in the community. I attended Berklee College of Music in Boston to pursue a career in vocal performance. I went into business, which is a flip, and continue to sing when I can.”