Jay to choose tax collector

JAY | Two candidates are squaring off for the tax collector position in Jay being vacated by the retirement of Valerie Coolidge.

Election Day is Nov. 7. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Amos and Julia Ward Theatre and the Jay Town Hall.

LORI DUCHARME

Age: 52

Occupation: New York State-certified math teacher at Champlain Valley Educational Services

Party line: Republican

Candidate background: Ducharme, a lifelong resident of Au Sable Forks, resides on a small farm with her husband of 24 years and four children.

Ducharme grew up on a farm in Au Sable Forks, graduated from high school at the top of her class, and completed a B.S. in Education (Cum Laude) and M.S. in Education at Plattsburgh State before the age of 25.

The candidate taught math at Clinton Community College, as well as outside programs at high schools and state prisons. She also served as a substitute teacher and tutor.

Prior to her current place of employment at CV-TEC, she worked as a probation officer in Essex County.

At CV-TEC, Ducharme has served as lead advisor for SkillsUSA, a national leadership organization for students enrolled in technical education centers, and served as a member of the finance committee at the regional level. Ducharme was nominated for the NYS SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year Award in 2016.

Ducharme continues to teach and tutor adult students and mentor new teachers. She became the treasurer for the teacher’s union; serves as coordinator for long-term disability insurance, acts an advisor for the North Country Logger’s Club, and serves as secretary/treasurer for the New York State Conservation Competition.

She continues to be active in the U.S. Pony Club and 4-H. Additional volunteer work includes the town youth bureau, women’s ministries, Relay for Life and Operation Christmas Child.

Do you have experience with financial audits and oversight measures? As treasurer for her teacher’s union, Ducharme said she has kept a close watch over finances and “checks everything to the penny.”

“I’ve never been audited, but if (state auditors) were to come, I have all the records available.”

Ducharme cited her role fundraising for charitable organizations, volunteer work and managing her family budget “to the penny with no major issues” as additional assets.