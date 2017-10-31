Jay woman arrested for breaking into home, attacking occupant

× Expand Elizabeth A. Stork-Ruff of Jay faces several charges after breaking into a Jay residence on Friday, Oct. 27 and attacking the resident in front of a 2-year-old.

JAY | A local woman has been arrested after breaking into a Seneca Trail residence and attacking an occupant in front of a 2-year-old.

In what authorities are referring to as a domestic dispute, Elizabeth A. Stork-Ruff of Jay allegedly arrived at the home on Friday night and began pounding on the front door and yelling, said state police.

When the victim declined to let her in, Stork-Ruff allegedly gained entry by breaking a window pane on a back door.

Stork-Ruff located the 34-year-old victim in an upstairs room and struck him several times in the face with a 2-year-old child present.

Stork-Ruff also left “numerous scratches” on the victim’s car before state troopers arrived at approximately 10:45 a.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was not injured.

Stork-Ruff was later located and arrested at her home in Jay and was charged with second degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned in the Town of Jay Court where she was released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.