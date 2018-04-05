Jazz artist returns to roots

× Expand Photo provided Tim Collins, a critically-acclaimed jazz musician based in Germany, will return to the North Country for a string of shows in Saranac.

SARANAC | A critically-acclaimed jazz artist based in Germany has deep ties to the North Country, and he’ll be returning for three performances in Saranac this weekend.

Tim Collins, a Plattsburgh High School alumnus, will play alongside bassist Rob Morse, drummer Gabe Jarrett and guitarist Davy Mooney for three headline shows at the Saranac Fire Hall on April 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. and April 8 at 3 p.m.

“There’s just no place like home,” Collins told The Sun. “I love the chance to play a ‘hometown’ concert. I’ve only done it three times since 2003.”

Collins describes his brand of music as accessible.

“I play jazz that normal people enjoy, not just musicians,” he said. “It’s all about having fun.”

At his Saranac shows, Collins will perform a mix of standards and originals written by both him and Mooney, a friend who he’s looking forward to reconnecting with after playing in Europe together eight years ago.

Collins has performed, toured and recorded with a number of greats, including John Ellis, George Porter Jr., Charlie Hunter and more.

He graduated from Plattsburgh High School in 1995, before going on to study at Ithaca College in 1999 and the Manhattan School of Music in 2002.

He moved to Munich, Germany in 2010.

Learn more about Collins’ homecoming concerts at the Saranac Fire Hall by visiting hillandhollowmusic.org or calling 518-293-7613.

A donation of $20 at the door is requested.