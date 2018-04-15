Jazz night tapped for AVCS

× Expand Photo provided Members of the AuSable Valley Jazz Band will be joined by alumni members for a special concert April 20.

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley Middle-High School will become jazz central next week as the school’s jazz band will be joined by school alumni and the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra in concert Friday, April 20.

The two jazz performing groups will take to the stage at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium, as the AuSable Valley Jazz Band will open the concert with a short set featuring over 20 alumni players under the direction of teacher Terry Saulsgiver.

“Things are progressing well for our concert,” said Saulsgiver.

After the alumni band, the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra will take to the stage under the direction of Matt Pray.

Saulsgiver touted the musicians, many of whom are current or retired music teachers from the area. Both bands, along with alumni, will combine for what should be a rousing finale, he said.

“The idea of this concert is to showcase the tremendously talented students the AVCS music department has produced over the years,” said Pray. “Many of these students went on to be professionals in other fields, but still have fond memories of their time with the music department. Over the years, many music educators have been a part of these students lives, and we want to feature as many alumni as we can. There are even some alumni just volunteering to help out with the event because they recognize how important it is.”

Pray said the concert is 10 years in the making.

“After discussing this with Mrs. Saulsgiver at an all-county music festival, we finally decided to do it. We have been working for months to put this event together, and you won’t want to miss a very special finale we have in store for this concert.”

Tickets are available by calling Saulsgiver at 518-834-2800, ext. 7950, or by emailing saulsgiver.terry@avcsk12.org. Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 for students and seniors, and $25 for families. Tickets will also be available at the door the evening of the show.