JCEO receives grant to purchase truck

× Pictured above (L-R) is volunteer Jason Provost, JCEO Community Outreach Director Sally Soucia, CCHD Public Health Nutrition Educator Kelsey Barnes and JCEO Food and Nutrition Program Advocate Todd Simpson. Photo by Teah Dowling

The Clinton County Health Department recently gave the JCEO (Joint Council for Economic Opportunity) a $12,000 grant to purchase a vehicle for transporting food to its 11 food pantries across Clinton County. The truck allows for JCEO employees and volunteers to transport more perishable and non-perishable items from Walmart, Sam’s Club, Price Chopper and Target safely to the sites in fewer trips. JCEO serves about 8,000 county residents per year.