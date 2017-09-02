JCEO receives grant to purchase truck

The Clinton County Health Department recently gave the JCEO (Joint Council for Economic Opportunity) a $12,000 grant to purchase a vehicle for transporting food to its 11 food pantries across Clinton County. The truck allows for JCEO employees and volunteers to transport more perishable and non-perishable items from Walmart, Sam’s Club, Price Chopper and Target safely to the sites in fewer trips. JCEO serves about 8,000 county residents per year.