JCS Class of ‘67 reunite

The Johnsburg Central School District's Class of 1967 reconvened to celebrate their 50th reunion.

NORTH CREEK | Johnsburg Central School District’s Class of 1967 came together to celebrate their 50th reunion on Aug. 11.

Of the 29 students who graduated that year, 19 attended the festivities.

The class reunion began with an informal get-together at Basil & Wicks Restaurant Thursday evening.

Five members of the Class of ‘67 had passed on since graduating, and were remembered with a moment of silence.

On Friday, members of the class were led on a tour of their old stomping grounds.

The class took the opportunity to share funny stories and memories of their days walking the school halls.

A picnic in North River followed, alongside a class trivia contest.

Valedictorian Glenda (Freebern) Guzouskas coordinated a classmate survey and a directory of classmate contact information.

The group reminisced with a slideshow of pictures featuring class veterans.

Ten of 18 men in the Class of ‘67 were in the military during the Vietnam era, two of which were awarded Bronze Stars.

Favorite teachers — including Ray Robinson, Constance Day and Howard Mosher — were remembered.

Planning for the 55th reunion of the Class of ‘67 is already underway.