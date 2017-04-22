Johnsburg Central School kindergarten, pre-k registration open

JOHNSBURG — If your child will be four years old prior to Dec. 1, they are eligible to attend pre-kindergarten during the 2017-2018 school year. Call Jean Comstock in the Johnsburg Central School (JCS) Guidance Office at 251-4201 to register your child for Pre-K. Registration packets can be returned to Jean Comstock starting on May 15.  

If your child will be five years old prior to Dec. 1, they are eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2017-2018 school year. If your child is not currently enrolled in Pre-K at JCS,  call 251-4201 as soon as possible. Kindergarten screenings will occur Friday, June 2. 

