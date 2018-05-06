Jellystone Park opens for season

× Expand Jellystone Park Campground is located in North Hudson, off exit 29 of the Adirondack Northway. Gina and Michael Lenhard have owned the campground for many years.

NORTH HUDSON | This has been the longest winter Adirondacks Jellystone Park co-owner Gina Lenhard can remember in the 26 years she and her husband, Michael, have operated the North Hudson campground.

But the relentless cold weather didn’t keep the Lenhards from opening their 170-site campground on Saturday, April 28.

“As long as we can turn the water on, we’ll be ready to open,” Mrs. Gina Lenhard said, “The nice thing is we have 26 warm, cozy cabin rentals. We also have a new bunkhouse we installed last year that sleeps up to 15.

“This way, families can still enjoy quality time weekend getaways with lots of activities no matter what happens with the weather.”

Voted “Best Campground in the Adirondacks” in the May/June issue of Adirondack Life, Jellystone Park also offers organized activities and theme weekends for late spring, summer and fall, including a “Wake Up The Bears Weekend” for May 18-20, when guests are invited to bring their pots and pans and join in a parade to wake up Yogi Bear, Boo Boo and Cindy Bear from their winter hibernation.

The three are cartoon characters in the 1960s-90s Hanna-Barbera TV programs the campground is based on.

In addition to organized activities, the Adirondacks Jellystone Park features two heated pools; beach volleyball courts; kayaking and tubing along the Schroon River; an 18-hole miniature golf course; a mining sluice; a jumping pillow; and a train.

The park has RV and tent sites as well as 28 rental accommodations, including three yurts and two RV rentals. For more information, visit adirondacksjellystone.com.

It’s a full slate of planned special activities this summer at the campground.

The Father’s Day weekend activities include children making a craft for their fathers, as well as a dads-versus-kids water balloon fight and the park’s first family color run to raise money for the Upstate NY Autism Alliance, a non-profit organization that supports programs to help children with autism and their families.

Other summertime activities include a Hawaiian-themed weekend June 29-July , with a pineapple eating contest, a hula hoop contest, sand volleyball and sandcastle building.

A chocolate lovers and carnival weekend is set for July 6-8 with chocolate pudding relays, a chocolate sponge war, a chocolate brownie sundae Slip ’N Slide as well as carnival games, a best dressed clown contest, a dunk tank, a bounce house, and carnival treats, including cotton candy, snow cones and Cracker Jacks.

A Christmas in July weekend is July 20-22 with a campsite decorating contest and a visit by Santa.

Spooky pre-Halloween themed weekends are set for the first two weekends of August with a haunted house, a costume parade and contest, a campsite decorating contest and a DJ Monster Mash dance.

A non-scary pumpkin patch themed weekend is set for Sept. 21-23 before the resort closes for the season.